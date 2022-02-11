Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Man accused of killing 6 in Wisconsin parade due in court
WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — A Milwaukee man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more when he drove an SUV through a suburban Christmas parade was due back in court Friday.Darrell Brooks Jr., 39, was expected to enter a plea to 77 charges, including six counts of homicide and multiple counts of reckless endangerment. Brooks has filed for a change of venue in the case, but it's not clear when that motion will be considered.Last month, court Commissioner Kevin Costello said prosecutors had presented "ample" evidence to show Brooks probably committed felonies and ordered him to stand trial.During the preliminary hearing, police detective Thomas Casey testified that he and other officers yelled at Brooks to stop as he drove the SUV through the parade in downtown Waukesha on Nov. 21.He described how the vehicle zigzagged across the street for blocks, smashing into marchers from behind and running them over. He said Brooks injured 61 people, including the six people he killed.Brooks' attorney, public defender Anna Kees, maintained that he couldn't turn off the parade route because the side streets were barricaded and full of spectators. She noted, too, that he told detectives that he didn't mean to kill anyone and couldn't bring himself to look when detectives showed him photos of the carnage.
