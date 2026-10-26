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26.10.2026 09:39:18
Man Group Shares Up On Meiji Yasuda's $1.25 Bln Investment, 5% Stake Acquisition Plan
(RTTNews) - Man Group plc (EMG.L, MNGPY.PK, MNGPF.PK), a UK investment management company, on Monday announced the expansion of its strategic partnership with Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co., with investment of around 200 billion Japanese yen or approximately $1.25 billion, over the next three years.
The company further said Meiji Yasuda will consider acquiring approximately 5 percent stake in Man Group through open-market purchases.
Man group shares were trading 3.75 percent higher at 324.80 pence on the London Stock Exchange.
Under the expanded partnership, Meiji Yasuda plans to increase capital commitments to its investment strategies and explore new product opportunities, with a particular focus on private credit.
The two companies will also collaborate on developing new investment products for the Japanese market.
The expanded partnership is expected to strengthen Man Group's private credit capabilities and broaden its services to large global insurance clients. Under the intended acquisition arrangement, Man Group said the deal would not involve the issuance of new shares. The financial terms of the transaction are not disclosed.
Any shares acquired by Meiji Yasuda in Man Group will be subject to a three-year lock-up period from the agreement date.
Meiji Yasuda will also be restricted from acquiring shares beyond 19.99 percent of Man Group's issued share capital, while any future share disposals will be governed by orderly market arrangements, subject to customary exceptions.
The parties may terminate the arrangements under certain circumstances.
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