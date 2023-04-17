|
Man Utd. on the Verge of Sale, But Glazers Want More Money
For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.The Glazer family must've read about Dan Snyder's record-breaking $6 billion deal to sell the lowly Washington Commander American football team and said, "hold my lager."As the Glazers zero in on a sale of their English soccer club Manchester United, the incredibly wealthy US family is pressuring potential buyers to cough up more dough, the Financial Times reported.Continue reading
