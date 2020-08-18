Management Connection Achieves AMC Institute Accreditation

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Among 500-plus Association Management Companies (AMC) worldwide, only 81 have achieved AMC Institute Accreditation, demonstrating the commitment and the ability to deliver the highest level of professional management services to association and not-for-profit clients. These AMCs are the recognized choice of association and not-for-profit organizations.

"We applaud Management Connection on this significant achievement," AMCI Chair Bennett Napier said. "AMCI accreditation requires that association management firms demonstrate adherence to operational and ethical best practices, as outlined in the AMCI standard. Accreditation distinguishes Management Connection's ongoing commitment to leadership in association management."

Administered by AMC Institute, AMC Institute Accreditation is recognized and supported by ASAE & The Center for Association Leadership and is based on the ANSI Standard of Good Practices for the AMC Industry. ANSI requires that this standard be reviewed and updated regularly in order for the standard to remain approved. Measurable performance practices include contracts and service delivery; employee recruitment, training and professional development; and financial management and internal controls, among others. AMCs must earn re-accreditation every four years, demonstrating to an independent outside auditor that they continue to meet the standard.

Management Connection CEO Crystal Thomas, CAE, MCM, CHE, commented, "We are so pleased to have met this industry standard. Our associations trust that we manage their affairs with excellence and integrity and meeting these stringent standards on an ongoing basis confirms that trust." She continued, "We are a small team that is well-versed in association management. We are very proud not only to have earned the rank of being one of 81 accredited AMCs worldwide but also to become the only accredited AMC in Southern California."

Crystal Thomas' AMC has managed associations in the private club industry since 2005. The AMC updated its name to Management Connection in 2016 in order to clarify their branding as a company managing associations both inside and outside of the private club industry.

Crystal noted, "We have always prided ourselves in our work in membership management, membership marketing, all aspects of financials, meeting planning, education, conferences, golf tournaments, accreditation management, website management, newsletter production, communications, and partnership building. Pursuing and receiving accreditation in 2020 confirms that sense of pride and inspires us as we serve our associations with ever increasing excellence."

Management Connection contact information:

Nick Bundra, COO

Office: (949) 484-7560

Email: nick@mgtconnection.com

Address: 1048 Irvine Avenue #772, Newport Beach, CA 92660

Association Management Companies specialize in managing associations and not-for-profit organizations, providing leadership and professional management services through experienced staff, best practices and shared resources. As AMCs manage multiple association and not-for-profit clients, their experience and knowledge base are broad and substantial, positioning AMCs as the preferred choice for full-service and specialized management services.

For more about AMC Institute accreditation, visit http://www.AMCInstitute.org/accreditation.

