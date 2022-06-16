Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
16.06.2022 16:45:00
Management Is On a Buying Frenzy for This Growth Stock
Chegg (NYSE: CHGG) is an education technology company that primarily serves college students. The company thrived at the pandemic's onset as millions of students were sent home to remote learning. Chegg's resources are helpful to students both online and in person, but more so online. As vaccination against COVID-19 gained momentum and colleges asked students to return to campus, they balked at the idea. College enrollment fell considerably, and that has hurt subscriber growth at Chegg. The stock crashed 85% following the news, and management thinks the selling is overdone. On June 2, Chegg's board of directors authorized an increase to its share buyback program of $1 billion. That's on top of an existing $1 billion program it has nearly completed. That's a relatively massive stock buyback program. Chegg's market capitalization stood at $2.2 billion as of this writing. If it executes this most recent program in full, it could be that it buys back nearly 50% of its shares outstanding. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Onmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Onmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|On
|17,00
|-0,76%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDeutliche Volatilität am großen Verfallstag: ATX geht stabil ins Wochenende -- DAX zieht schlussendlich an -- US-Börsen beenden Handel uneins -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit uneinheitlicher Tendenz
Der heimische Markt konnte seine zwischenzeitlichen Gewinne letztlich nicht verteidigen. Der deutsche Leitindex beendete den Freitagshandel im Plus. Die US-Börsen fanden keine gemeinsame Richtung. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich auch am Freitag uneins.