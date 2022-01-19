Management Leadership for Tomorrow (MLT) Launches 'All In' Campaign with Industry-Leading Companies

WASHINGTON, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Management Leadership for Tomorrow (MLT), a leading national nonprofit dedicated to building diverse leaders and equitable workspaces, announced a new, public-facing campaign focused on advancing Black equity in the workplace. The 'All In' campaign provides a platform for industry-leading employers to share their commitment to a rigorous approach to Black equity in their respective workplaces while encouraging others to sign on to the MLT Black Equity at Work Certification. The dozens of MLT Black Equity at Work committed employers have recognized that by implementing the rigor that the Certification demands, they can make substantive progress on issues of racial equity, both within their workplaces and their communities.

The 'All In' campaign is a year-long effort to bring to light what the journey to Black equity in the workplace looks like. It calls for Corporate America to maximize its collective influence and accelerate the path toward Black equity by taking decisive action against racial injustice in the workplace. The campaign will provide an avenue for companies to articulate their experience with MLT's Black Equity at Work Certification through digital activations, testimonials, targeted stakeholder engagement, executive thought leadership, collaborative partnerships, and convenings.

"Engaging with the 'All In' campaign shows that these employers are making an important statement about their commitment to Black equity in their workplace," said Indy Adenaw, Managing Director of MLT Black Equity at Work. "Demonstrating a commitment to Black equity will not only put employers on the right side of history, but it will also help their bottom line. We expect the 'All In' campaign will result in a new wave of MLT Black Equity at Work committed employers applying the same approach to Black equity as they do to other core business priorities."

The nearly 50 employers are participating in MLT's gold standard Black Equity at Work Certification Program and represent industry leaders across nearly every major sector, including healthcare, banking, entertainment, hospitality, consulting, technology, legal, education, real estate, publishing, and media. The campaign is championed by some of the country's largest, most influential employers including Abbott; Amalgamated Bank; Amazon; Ameren; Ares Management; Arnold & Porter; Bain Capital; BlackRock; Boston Consulting Group; Boston Consulting Group Digital Ventures; Brunswick Group; Capital Group; Cargill; Chipotle; Citi; CoStar Group; DaVita; Deloitte; EIS Group; Ernst & Young; Egon Zehnder; Eli Lilly; FactSet; GoDaddy; Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP; Harvard Business Publishing; Hyatt Corporation; Kepler; kyu Collective; Maverick Capital; Mastercard; Mercy Medical Center; Moody's; National Basketball Association; NerdWallet; Nike, Inc.; Peloton; PNC Bank; Sodexo, Inc.; Starbucks Coffee Company; State Street; Target; VF Corporation; ViacomCBS; Walker & Dunlop; WarnerMedia; and Workday.

About the Black Equity at Work Certification

A first-of-its-kind standard for employers committed to achieving Black equity, the MLT Black Equity at Work Certification Program was launched in late 2020 to provide the comprehensive, collaborative, confidential improvement system needed to enable major employers to move the needle on Black equity. The program provides the measurement, roadmap, support, and recognition necessary to enable and encourage employers across America to assure, accelerate, and sustain progress toward Black equity. The Certification's central focus is on rigorous action with accountability to achieve measurable results across five Black Equity at Work pillars: Black representation at every level; compensation equity; inclusive, anti-racist work environment; racially just business practices; and racial justice contributions and investments. Thanks to the roadmap provided by the Black Equity at Work Certification, companies can take action to create fully inclusive, equitable workplaces.

About Management Leadership for Tomorrow

Management Leadership for Tomorrow (MLT) is a national nonprofit working to transform our country's leadership pipelines and increase access to the American Dream. MLT provides Black, Hispanic, and Native American talent with the coaching, playbook, and networks they need in order to excel in high-trajectory careers, secure economic mobility for their families, and become high-impact senior leaders equipped to advocate for vulnerable communities. MLT also provides a comprehensive solution for institutions, which combines best-in-class recruitment, retention, and diversity strategy offerings. Learn more at www.mlt.org.

