Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
26.07.2022 07:30:29

MANAGEMENT STATEMENT FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED 30 JUNE 2022

Reinet Investments SCA / Key word(s): Quarter Results
MANAGEMENT STATEMENT FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED 30 JUNE 2022

26-Jul-2022 / 07:30 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

The Board of Reinet Investments Manager S.A. announces the results of Reinet Investments S.C.A. for the quarter ended 30 June 2022.
 

 Key financial data

  • Reinets net asset value of 5 705 million reflects a compound growth rate of 9.3 per cent per annum in euro terms, since March 2009, including dividends paid
     
  • The net asset value at 30 June 2022 reflects a decrease of 185 million or 3.1 per cent from 5 890 million at 31 March 2022
     
  • Net asset value per share at 30 June 2022: 31.38 (31 March 2022: 31.99)
     
  • Fifth share buyback programme completed with 2 325 979 ordinary shares repurchased during the quarter for a consideration of some 46 million Commitments totalling 343 million in respect of new and existing investments were made during the year, and a total of 248 million funded
     
  • Commitments totalling 40 million in respect of new and existing investments were made during the quarter, with a total of 36 million funded (less 28 million of recallable commitments repaid)

 

 

 

 

 

BUSINESS OVERVIEW

 

 

Net asset value

 The net asset value (NAV) at 30 June 2022 and 31 March 2022 comprised:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

30 June 2022

 

31 March 2022

 

 

 

 m

 

%

 

 m

 

%

 

Listed investments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

British American Tobacco p.l.c.

 

1 975

 

34.6

 

1 832

 

31.1

 

Other listed investments

 

87

 

1.5

 

100

 

1.7

 

Unlisted investments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pension Insurance Corporation Group Limited

 

2 431

 

42.6

 

2 796

 

47.5

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Private equity and related partnerships

 

955

 

16.7

 

906

 

15.4

 

Trilantic Capital Partners

 

400

 

7.0

 

385

 

6.5

 

Funds, related general partners and management companies

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TruArc Partners

 

221

 

3.9

 

202

 

3.5

 

Funds, co-investment opportunities and management company

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Asian private equity companies and portfolio funds

 

235

 

4.1

 

213

 

3.6

 

Milestone China Opportunities funds, investment

holdings and management company

 

52

 

 

 

50

 

 

 

Prescient China funds and investment

management company

 

160

 

 

 

143

 

 

 

Asia Partners funds

 

23

 

 

 

20

 

 

 

Specialised investment funds

 

99

 

1.7

 

106

 

1.8

 

NanoDimension funds and co-investment

opportunities

 

93

 

 

 

98

 

 

 

Other fund investments

 

6

 

 

 

8

 

 

 

United States land development and mortgages

 

32

 

0.6

 

32

 

0.5

 

Diamond interests

 

-

 

-

 

20

 

0.3

 

Other investments

 

84

 

1.5

 

81

 

1.4

 

Total investments

 

5 564

 

97.5

 

5 767

 

97.9

 

Cash and liquid funds

 

405

 

7.1

 

415

 

7.0

 

Bank borrowings and derivatives

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Borrowings

 

(226)

 

(3.9)

 

(233)

 

(3.9)

 

Derivative assets

 

-

 

-

 

1

 

-

 

Other liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Minority interest, fees payable and other liabilities, net of other assets

 

(38)

 

(0.7)

 

(60)

 

(1.0)

 

Net asset value

 

5 705

 

100.0

 

5 890

 

100.0

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
                                                 

 

All investments are held, either directly or indirectly, by Reinet Fund.

 

 

Information relating to current key investments AT 30 JUNE 2022

 

 

 

Committed

amount(1)

in millions

Remaining

committed

amount(1)

in millions

Invested

amount(2)

in millions

Realised

amount(2)

in millions

Current fair

value(1)

in millions

Total realised and unrealised value(3)

in millions

 

Listed investments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

British American Tobacco p.l.c.

EUR

-

-

1 739

3 163

1 975

5 138

 

GBP

-

-

1 418

2 647

1 700

4 347

 

Other listed investments

EUR

-

-

127

68

87

155

 

 

USD

-

-

146

78

91

169

 

Unlisted investments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pension Insurance

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Corporation Group

EUR

-

-

1 309

2 431

2 431

 

Limited

GBP

-

-

1 107

2 093

2 093

 

Trilantic Capital Partners

EUR

648

165

455

500

400

900

 

Euro investment

EUR

85

19

66

146

28

174

 

US dollar investment(4)

USD

591

152

449

425

390

815

 

TruArc Partners

EUR

457

206

232

223

221

444

 

 

USD

480

216

264

251

232

483

 

Asian private equity companies and portfolio funds

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Milestone China

Opportunities funds,

investment holdings and

EUR

161

1

129

144

52

196

 

management company

USD

169

1

168

164

54

218

 

Prescient China funds

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

and investment

EUR

-

-

77

3

160

163

 

management company

USD

-

-

92

3

168

171

 

Asia Partners funds

EUR

54

36

15

-

23

23

 

 

USD

56

37

19

-

24

24

 

Specialised investment funds

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NanoDimension funds and co-investment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

opportunities

EUR

183

70

103

46

93

139

 

Euro investment

EUR

4

4

1

2

3

 

US dollar investment

USD

187

73

114

51

96

147

 

United States land

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

development and

EUR

204

5

160

55

32

87

 

mortgages

USD

214

5

209

63

34

97

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
  1. Calculated using quarter end foreign exchange rates.
  2. Calculated using actual foreign exchange rates at transaction date.
  3. Total of realised proceeds and current fair value.
  4. The invested amount for Trilantic Capital Partners includes an initial payment of $ 10 million.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
 


PERFORMANCE

NET ASSET VALUE

The NAV comprises total assets less total liabilities, and equates to total equity under International Financial Reporting Standards. The decrease in the NAV of  185 million during the quarter reflects decreases in the estimated fair value of certain investments including Pension Insurance Corporation Group Limited (Pension Corporation) and Other listed investments, offset by increases in the estimated fair value of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BAT) Trilantic Capital Partners, TruArc Partners and Prescient China funds.

 

Reinet records its assets and liabilities in euro; the weakening of sterling and the South African rand against the euro, offset by the strengthening of the US dollar against the euro has resulted in an overall decrease in the value of certain assets and liabilities in euro terms. Applying the current quarter end exchange rates to the March 2022 assets and liabilities would have resulted in a decrease in the March 2022 NAV of some  30 million.

 

SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME

During the quarter, 2 325 979 ordinary shares were repurchased for some  46 million, plus transaction costs.

 

The fifth share buyback programme commenced in March 2022 and concluded on 23 May 2022, with 2.5 million ordinary shares repurchased for  49 million, plus transaction costs.

 

The Company repurchased 14 151 395 ordinary shares between November 2018 and June 2022 under five share buyback programmes. The cost of the ordinary shares repurchased under these five share buyback programmes amounted to  222 million, plus transaction costs.

 

As at 30 June 2022, there was no share buyback programme in progress.

 

All ordinary shares repurchased are held as treasury shares.

 

NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE

The NAV per share and the adjusted NAV per share of the Company is calculated by dividing the NAV and adjusted NAV by the number of shares outstanding (excluding treasury shares) of 181 790 891 (31 March 2022: 184 116 870). The adjusted NAV as at 31 March 2022 was calculated by reversing the liability in respect of future repurchases of shares of  46.5 million. The adjusted NAV is considered relevant as it eliminates the timing difference between the additional liability recorded for future share repurchases and the actual number of shares repurchased as at 31 March 2022.

 

 

30 June 2022

31 March 2022

Shares in issue

195 942 286

195 942 286

Treasury shares

(14 151 395)

(11 825 416)

Net shares

181 790 891

184 116 870

 

 

 

 

 m

 m

NAV (see page 2)

5 705

5 890

Reversal of future share buyback liability

-

46

Adjusted NAV

5 705

5 936

 

 

 

 

 per share

 per share

NAV per share

31.38

31.99

Adjusted NAV per share

31.38

32.24

 

SHARE PRICE

The Companys indicative share price as quoted on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange decreased by 13 per cent in the quarter from  20.00 at 31 March 2022 to  17.40 at 30 June 2022, with the highest trade being at  19.80 during the quarter. The total shareholder return since inception (taking into account the initial price of  7.1945 and including dividends paid) is 7.5 per cent per annum. The growth in NAV, including dividends paid, reflects a 9.3 per cent compounded increase since March 2009. The Companys ordinary shares are listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Euronext Amsterdam and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange; the listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange is a secondary listing.

 

Share prices as at 30 June 2022 and 31 March 2022 were as follows:

 

 

30 June 2022

31 March 2022

 

ZAR

EUR

ZAR

EUR

Luxembourg

-

17.40

-

20.00

Amsterdam

-

16.90

-

20.00

Johannesburg

285.80

-

327.76

-

 

GLOBAL MARKETS BACKDROP

In March 2020, the World Health Organization classified the COVID-19 outbreak as a pandemic. As of June 2022, COVID-19 continues to impact the world and the long-term financial impacts remains unknown.

 

The Ukraine crisis continues to have an impact on worldwide fuel supplies, along with the availability and cost of other essential goods and services leading to volatility in financial markets. Reinet has no direct exposure to Russia or Ukraine through its underlying investments or banking relationships and continues to monitor the situation.

 

The continuation of rising interest rates and Inflation volatility in most of the largest global markets adds to the uncertain economic outlook.

 

Reinet continues to value its investments in line with International Private Equity and Venture Capital Valuation (IPEV) guidelines and its approved valuation procedures and methodologies. All investment valuations have been prepared using latest available data and discussions have taken place with fund managers to determine any significant changes in value and any impacts related to COVID-19 and the Ukraine crisis. Future valuations will take into account any new impacts of COVID-19 and the Ukraine crisis which could affect the valuation of underlying unlisted investments.

 

INVESTMENTS

Reinet seeks, through a range of investment structures, to build partnerships with other investors, specialised fund managers and entrepreneurs to find and develop opportunities for long-term value creation for its shareholders.

 

Since its formation in 2008, Reinet has invested some  3.4 billion and at 30 June 2022 has committed to provide further funding of  513 million to its current investments. New commitments during the quarter under review amounted to  40 million, with a net amount of  8 million funded during the quarter being payments of  36 million offset by returns of capital contributions of  28 million which are recallable in future by the underlying investments.

 

Major items impacting the NAV, significant changes in carrying value and new investments during the quarter under review are described below.

 

LISTED INVESTMENTS

 

BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO P.L.C.

The investment in BAT remains one of Reinets largest investments and is kept under constant review, considering the companys performance, the industry outlook, cash flows from dividends, stock market performance, volatility and liquidity.

 

Reinet holds 48.3 million BAT shares representing some 2.14 per cent of BATs issued share capital as at 30 June 2022. The value of Reinets investment in BAT amounted to  1 975 million at 30 June 2022 (31 March 2022:  1 832 million), being some 34.6 per cent of Reinets NAV. The increase in value reflects the increase in the BAT share price on the London Stock Exchange from £ 31.94 at 31 March 2022 to £ 35.20 at 30 June 2022 offset by the weakening of sterling against the euro during the quarter.

 

Further information on BAT is available at www.bat.com/annualreport

 

OTHER LISTED INVESTMENTS

Other listed investments comprised:

 

 

 

30 June 2022

31 March 2022

 

 

 m

 m

Grab Holdings Limited

25

33

Selecta Biosciences, Inc.

2

2

Soho China Limited

8

8

SPDR Gold shares

37

37

Twist Bioscience Corporation

15

20

 

 

87

100

 

The decrease in value reflects decreases in the listed share prices of Grab Holdings Limited, SPDR Gold shares and Twist Bioscience Corporation between 31 March 2022 and 30 June 2022, offset by the strengthening of the US dollar against the euro during the quarter.

 

UNLISTED INVESTMENTS

Unlisted investments are carried at their estimated fair value. In determining fair value, Reinet Fund Manager S.A. (the Fund Manager) relies on audited and unaudited financial statements of investee companies, management reports and valuations provided by third-party experts. Valuation methodologies applied include the NAV of investment funds, discounted cash flow models and comparable valuation multiples, as appropriate.

 

PENSION INSURANCE CORPORATION GROUP LIMITED

Reinets investment in Pension Corporation is carried at an estimated fair value of  2 431 million at 30 June 2022 (31 March 2022:  2 796 million). This value takes into account Pension Corporations audited adjusted equity own funds value at 31 December 2021 of £ 5.9 billion, corresponding valuation multiples drawn from industry data for a selected UK insurance peer group as at 30 June 2022, and a discount of 10 per cent which takes into account the illiquid nature of Reinets investment.

 

The decrease in Reinets estimated fair value of Pension Corporation over the quarter is mainly due to a decrease in comparable company multiples derived from public information of listed peer-group companies in the UK insurance sector and, to a much smaller extent, the weakening of sterling against the euro in the quarter.

 

The investment in Pension Corporation represents some 42.6 per cent of Reinets NAV at 30 June 2022, compared to 47.5 per cent at 31 March 2022.

 

Further information on Pension Corporation is available at www.pensioncorporation.com

 

PRIVATE EQUITY AND RELATED PARTNERSHIPS

TRILANTIC CAPITAL PARTNERS

Reinet is invested as a limited partner in six Trilantic Capital Partners funds, related general partners and management companies.

 

Trilantic North America has established Trilantic Capital Partners VII Parallel (North America) L.P. (collectively with its parallel vehicles, Fund VII), a successor fund to Fund VI, Fund V and Fund IV. Reinet has committed to invest up to 9.9 per cent of total commitments in Fund VII, with an expected final commitment of some $ 297 million.

 

Reinets investment is carried at an estimated fair value of  400 million at 30 June 2022 (31 March 2022:  385 million) of which  2 million (31 March 2022:  2 million) is attributable to the minority partner. The estimated fair value is based on unaudited valuation data provided by Trilantic Management at 31 March 2022 adjusted for changes in the value of listed investments included in the portfolios and cash movements up to 30 June 2022.

 

The increase in the estimated fair value reflects increases in estimated fair values of underlying investments together with the strengthening of the US dollar against the euro, offset by net capital distributions of  16 million.

 

Further information on Trilantic is available at www.trilantic.com

 

TRUARC PARTNERS FUNDS, CO-INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES AND MANAGEMENT COMPANY

Reinet is invested as a limited partner in three funds and a related co-investment vehicle and two direct co-investment opportunities. Reinet also holds an equity interest in the management company, TruArc Partners, LP.

 

Reinets investment is carried at an estimated fair value of  221 million at 30 June 2022 (31 March 2022:  202 million), based on the unaudited valuation data provided by TruArc at 31 March 2022 adjusted for cash movements up to 30 June 2022.

 

The increase in the estimated fair value reflects net capital contributions of  13 million and the strengthening of the US dollar against the euro in the quarter, offset by decreases in the estimated fair values of underlying investments.

 

Further information on TruArc Partners is available at www.truarcpartners.com

 

ASIAN PRIVATE EQUITY COMPANIES AND PORTFOLIO FUNDS

Prescient China funds and investment management company

Reinet is invested in three Prescient China funds and the management company.

 

In May 2022, Reinet invested  10 million ($ 10 million) in the newly launched Prescient China Growth Enhanced Absolute Return Fund. The fund aims to achieve long-term capital growth at significantly lower return volatility than conventional multi-asset China investment strategies. The fund will predominantly invest in mainland Chinese equities, bonds, cash, money market instruments and derivatives.

 

Reinets total investment is carried at an estimated fair value of  160 million based on unaudited financial information provided by Prescient at 30 June 2022 (31 March 2022:  143 million). The increase in estimated fair value reflects the capital contribution noted above together with the strengthening of the US Dollar against the euro in the quarter.

 

Further information on Prescient is available at www.prescient.co.za

 

Asia Partners funds

Reinet is invested as a limited partner in Asia Partners I LP.

 

In April 2022, Reinet committed  30 million ($ 31 million) to Asia Partners II LP as part of the first close. This amount is expected to increase at subsequent fund closings. An initial investment of some  7 million was made in July 2022.

 

The investment in Asia Partners is held at the estimated fair value of  23 million (31 March 2022:  20 million) based on unaudited financial information provided by the fund manager at 31 March 2022 adjusted for cash movements up to 30 June 2022.

 

The increase in estimated fair value reflects capital contributions of  1 million and increases in the estimated fair values of underlying investments together with the strengthening of the US dollar against the euro in the quarter.

 

Further information on Asia Partners is available at www.asiapartners.com

 

Further information on Reinets investments may be found in the Reinet 2022 annual report which is available at www.reinet/investor-relations/reports.html.

 

CASH AND LIQUID FUNDS

Reinet holds cash on deposit principally in European-based banks and in liquidity funds holding highly rated short-term instruments.

 

Reinets cash and liquid funds decreased from  415 million at 31 March 2022 to  405 million at 30 June 2022. During the quarter, the BAT dividend received amounted to  31 million, this amount was accrued as at 31 March 2022 and distributions from several investments amounted to some  53 million. Payments were made of some  30 million in respect of underlying investments, a payment of  20 million was made to Reinet Investment Advisors Limited in respect of management and performance fees which were accrued as at 31 March 2022,  46 million was paid in respect of the share buyback programme and other expenses amounted to some  6 million. Changes in foreign exchange rates and other income amounted to some  8 million.

 

BANK BORROWINGS AND DERIVATIVES

BORROWINGS

Reinet has a fixed-rate £ 100 million margin loan due to Citibank N.A., which is repayable in August 2024. At 30 June 2022, the fair value of the loan amounted to  111 million (31 March 2022:  114 million).

 

In addition, Reinet has a fixed-rate £ 100 million margin loan due to Bank of America, N.A., which is repayable in March 2025. At 30 June 2022, the fair value of the loan amounted to  115 million (31 March 2022:  119 million).

 

Some 13.8 million BAT shares have been pledged to collateralise these two loans.

 

In addition, Reinet has a facility agreement in place with Citibank N.A. up to August 2024 and with Bank of America, N.A. up to March 2025. These facilities allow Reinet to drawdown the equivalent of up to  232 million (£ 200 million) in a combination of currencies to fund further investment commitments. As at 30 June 2022 no funds have been drawn under these facilities.

 

OTHER LIABILITIES

Minority interest, fees payable and other liabilities, net of other assets comprise:

 

 

 

30 June 2022

31 March 2022

 

 

 m

 m

Minority interest

(3)

(3)

Liability in respect of current share buyback programme

-

(46)

Management fee

(9)

(17)

Performance fee

-

(3)

Tax provisions

(17)

(11)

Accruals and other payables, net of other receivables

(9)

(11)

BAT dividend receivable

-

31

Total other (liabilities)/assets

(38)

(60)

 

The minority interest liability is in respect of a minority partners share in the gains and losses not yet distributed arising from the estimated fair value movement of investments in which they have interests.

 

Tax provisions relate to realised and unrealised gains arising from the investments in Trilantic Capital Partners and TruArc Partners, together with withholding and corporate taxes relating to the investment in United States land development and mortgages.

 

The performance fee and management fee are payable to the Investment Advisor.

 

No amount is receivable as at 30 June 2022 in respect of BAT dividends as the record date for the next quarterly dividend is 8 July 2022 (31 March 2022:  31 million).

 

CAPITAL STRUCTURE

As at 30 June 2022, there were 195 941 286 ordinary shares and 1 000 management shares of no par value in issue.

 

As at 30 June 2022, the Company held 14 151 395 ordinary shares as treasury shares (31 March 2022: 11 825 416). The voting and dividend rights attached to treasury shares are suspended. Therefore, the total number of voting rights at 30 June 2022 was 181 790 891 (31 March 2022: 184 116 870).

 

SHARE INFORMATION

The Companys ordinary shares are listed and traded on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (symbol REINI, Refinitiv code REIT.LU), on Euronext Amsterdam (symbol REINA, Refinitiv code REIT.AS) and on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (symbol RNI, Refinitiv code RNIJ.J) with the ISIN number LU0383812293; the listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange is a secondary listing. The Companys ordinary shares are included in the LuxX index of the principal shares traded on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

 

 

Reinet Investments Manager S.A.

General Partner

For and on behalf of Reinet Investments S.C.A.

 

 

Website: www.reinet.com

Reinet Investments S.C.A. (the Company) is a partnership limited by shares incorporated in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and having its registered office at 35, boulevard Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg. It is governed by the Luxembourg law on Securitisation and in this capacity allows its shareholders to participate indirectly in the portfolio of assets held by its wholly-owned subsidiary Reinet Fund S.C.A., F.I.S. (Reinet Fund), a specialised investment fund also incorporated in Luxembourg. The Companys ordinary shares are listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Euronext Amsterdam and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange; the listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange is a secondary listing. The Companys ordinary shares are included in the 'LuxX' index of the principal shares traded on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

Reinet Investments S.C.A.
R.C.S. Luxembourg B 16 576
Legal Entity Identifier : 222100830RQTFVV22S80
Registered office: 35, boulevard Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg, Tel. (+352) 22 42 10, Fax (+352) 22 72 53
Email: info@reinet.com, website: www.reinet.com


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Reinet Investments SCA
35, Boulevard Prince Henri
1724 Luxemburg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 22 72 53
E-mail: info@reinet.com
ISIN: LU0383812293
Valor: 4503016
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich
EQS News ID: 1405585

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1405585  26-Jul-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1405585&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Reinet Investments SCAmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Reinet Investments SCAmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Reinet Investments SCA 17,20 1,78% Reinet Investments SCA

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zurückhaltung durch Gas-Krise und Fed: Dow schwächer -- ATX rutscht unter die Nulllinie -- DAX tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Die US-Börsen verbuchen am Dienstag Verluste. Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Dienstag leicht unter dem Vortagesschlusskurs. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt verliert an Punkten. In Fernost präsentierten sich die chinesischen Börsen höher, die Börse in Tokio hingegen blieb zurück.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen