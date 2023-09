Management's or Related parties' trading with SP Group A/S shares

On 12 September 2023 Erik Holm Holding ApS, related parties to Deputy Chairman Erik Preben Holm (Erik Preben Holm is Managing Director in Erik Holm Holding ApS) has acquired 4,418 number of shares in SP Group, ID code DK0061027356, at a price of DKK 203.7407 equal to DKK 900,126.41.

See attachment.

Attachment