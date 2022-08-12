Manager Supply Risks and Market Intelligence (Altdorf, CH)

The Sealing Solutions division is a leading supplier of custom sealing solutions to global industry segments, such as the health care, automotive, consumer goods, oil and gas, general industries, as well as civil engineering. We are always looking for talented, highly qualified employees at all levels of our organization. Datwyler offers the opportunity to join exciting industries and to be part of a highly esteemed brand. From production staff to client advisors, from technology experts to design engineers, from China to Mexico: at Datwyler, our employees will experience diversity in a way that only an international company can provide. We focus on helping talents reach their full potential – professionally and personally. Our working environment is shaped by our values and beliefs: we are entrepreneurs, we bring value to our customers, we excel in what we do and we have respect for others. With more than 20 global operating sites and more than 7,000 employees, Datwyler Sealing Solutions generates an annual revenue of approximately CHF 900 million. Based on a strategic decision, we are looking for a…Job SummaryThe main target of this function is to coordinate activities to (pro-actively) reduce supply risks of purchased materials or services and optimize our negotiation position. The ultimate goal is to secure a sustainable and competitive supply of finished products towards our customers.The function holder shall act as a specialist to gather information and screen the market about new regulations and guidelines that could impact future risks. An early identification of changing market dynamics that could impact the long term availability of materials is part of responsibilities. Regular communication to stakeholders about this and advising the procurement team is part of the jobProper formulation and phrasing of activities to support the long term objectives and regular communication about progress made into the organization are part of the responsibilities.To support activities the function holder shall also take the lead to implement (and keep up-to-date) relevant (digitalized) procurement processes such as a supplier information management and a risk mapping tool.There will be close cooperation with Lead Buyers, the Manager Global Supplier Compliancy Assurance and various departments (Quality, R&D, Supply Chain, Operations, Sales and IT).This function will report to the Vice President Procurement.Extra DutiesGather information and screen the market about new regulations and guidelines that could impact future risks. Early identification of changing market dynamics that could impact the long term availability of materials is part of responsibilities. Communicate to stakeholders about this and advise the procurement team about required activitiesHave (digitalized) processes in place (and update whenever required) to support activities such as:Supplier information managementPro-active risk management (during selection phase) based on strategy and basic principles.Risk mapping tool to assess risks in a structured (and automated) way and to measure/visualize the progress.Process in place to review the strategy (fixed frequency or ad hoc based on market dynamics)Your ProfileExpected Areas of Competenceexcellent communication skills both oral and in writing; relationship building; Project management (in a matrix organization) and demonstrated organizational skills; Coaching skills, able to challenge peoplestrong analytical and problem solving skills, able to think in scenario's and to prioritizeForward thinking, self-directed, capable of taking independent actions, and ability to make decisions that drive business performance in an agile wayEducation/Experience RequirementsBachelor degreeExcellent knowledge of English both orally and in writing.in dept understanding and knowledge (within a procurement function) of the elastomer market is a plusInterest and knowledge about macro-economics and geopoliticsKnowledge of Scrum techniques is a plusOur Offer to youWork in a growing business, with locations in the whole world.Salary is determined on experience and Datwyler scales.Variety of tasks.Possibility to grow within the company.Learning every day. We Offer a Diverse and Global Working EnvironmentAs a globally operating company, Datwyler offers a broad spectrum of job profiles and career opportunities. We offer ambitious individuals who approach their task with dedication and enthusiasm the right environment to excel and grow. This gives every employee the opportunity to influence the way we work. At Datwyler, we enable our employees to bring their talent to a global context and grow it steadily over time. Our employees are therefore at the very heart of Datwyler – we interact with respect, trust and loyalty. Mutual consideration and appreciation are key.www.datwyler.com