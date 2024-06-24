June 24, 2024

Announcement no. 16



Managers’ transactions

In connection with the completion of BioPorto A/S’ directed issue as described in company announcement no. 15, BioPorto A/S has received notification pursuant to article 19 of Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the below transactions related to shares in BioPorto A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in BioPorto A/S and/or persons closely related with them.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Gry Louise Husby Larsen 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Legal Officer and Executive Vice President of BioPorto A/S b) Initial notification/amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer a) Name BioPorto A/S b) LEI 5299004SWFL5JAN4W830 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type



of instrument





Identification code Shares









ISIN code DK0063068374 to be merged with permanent ISIN code DK0011048619, expected no later than on 1 July 2024 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase (subscription of shares in connection with private placement) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: DKK 1.628, Volume: 122,850 d) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume



Aggregated price N/A e) Date of the transaction 2024-06-24 5:00 a.m. UTC (7:00 a.m. CEST) f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, XCSE





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Peter Mørch Eriksen 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer of BioPorto A/S b) Initial notification/amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer a) Name BioPorto A/S b) LEI 5299004SWFL5JAN4W830 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type



of instrument





Identification code Shares









ISIN code DK0063068374 to be merged with permanent ISIN code DK0011048619, expected no later than on 1 July 2024 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase (subscription of shares in connection with private placement) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: DKK 1.628, Volume: 614,250 d) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume



Aggregated price N/A e) Date of the transaction 2024-06-24 5:00 a.m. UTC (7:00 a.m. CEST) f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, XCSE





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Mats Thorén 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the Board of Directors of BioPorto A/S b) Initial notification/amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer a) Name BioPorto A/S b) LEI 5299004SWFL5JAN4W830 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type



of instrument





Identification code Shares









ISIN code DK0063068374 to be merged with permanent ISIN code DK0011048619, expected no later than on 1 July 2024 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase (subscription of shares in connection with private placement) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: DKK 1.628, Volume: 214,987 d) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume



Aggregated price N/A e) Date of the transaction 2024-06-24 5:00 a.m. UTC (7:00 a.m. CEST) f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, XCSE

For further information, please contact:

Tim Eriksen, +45 4529 0000, investor@bioporto.com

Claus Thestrup, HC Andersen Capital, 45 4529 0000, investor@bioporto.com

Ashley R. Robinson, LifeSci Advisors, +1 617 430 7577, arr@lifesciadvisors.com

About Acute Kidney Injury

Acute kidney injury is a sudden episode of kidney failure or kidney damage that happens within a few hours or a few days. AKI causes a build-up of waste products in blood and makes it difficult for kidneys to maintain the proper balance of bodily fluids. AKI can also affect other organs such as the brain, heart, and lungs and is common in patients who are in hospital intensive care units. For more information about AKI please visit: https://bioporto.com/aki/.

About BioPorto

BioPorto is an in vitro diagnostics company focused on saving lives and improving the quality of life with actionable biomarkers – tools designed to help clinicians make changes in patient management. The Company uses its expertise in antibodies and assay development, as well as its platform for assay development, to create a pipeline of novel and compelling products that focus on conditions where there is significant unmet medical need, and where the Company’s tests can help improve clinical and economic outcomes for patients, providers, and the healthcare ecosystem.

The Company’s flagship products are based on the NGAL biomarker and designed to aid in the risk assessment and diagnosis of Acute Kidney Injury, a common clinical syndrome that can have severe consequences, including significant morbidity and mortality, if not identified and treated early. With the aid of NGAL levels, physicians can identify patients potentially at risk of AKI more rapidly than is possible with current standard of care measurements, enabling earlier intervention and more tailored patient management strategies. The Company markets NGAL tests under applicable registrations including CE mark in several countries worldwide.

BioPorto has facilities in Copenhagen, Denmark and Boston, MA, USA. The shares of BioPorto A/S are listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange. For more information visit www.bioporto.com.

