Managing a Rental? 6 Reasons a Property Management Company Is the Way to Go

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

When you choose to invest in a rental property -- long-term tenants or Airbnb-style -- you have a big decision to make: Will you manage the property, or will you outsource it?It's not an easy choice by any means, and there are lots of factors to consider -- particularly if you're just starting out.Are you on the fence about how to handle your new rental investment? Here are six reasons you might want to bite the bullet and hire a pro.Continue reading