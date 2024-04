Managing the Costs of Student Loan Debt

College graduation is a major milestone for many, but the excitement of receiving a diploma can be dampened if a hefty student loan bill comes along with it.If you graduated with a sizable amount of debt, you aren't alone. The high costs of college mean it's common for graduates to finish school with thousands of dollars in student loans to repay. The amount of student loan debt in the U.S. totals in the billions, with millions of former college students in the red.Though repaying student loans might feel overwhelming, educating yourself about your obligations and available options can help you develop a plan to tackle your debt and set your priorities when it comes to budgeting.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel