Manchester City's Alex Greenwood Drops Three Original NFT Trainers at OKX Collective Metaverse Exhibition

Greenwood-designed trainers are available free as NFTs as part of AG5 x OKX collection on the OKX NFT Marketplace

MANCHESTER, England, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX , a world-leading Web3 technology company, together with Manchester City women's player Alex Greenwood, today launched an exhibition in the OKX Collective metaverse to showcase three original NFT trainers designed by Greenwood.

The NFT trainers, which were designed collaboratively by Greenwood and NFT designer Nas, are focused on key traits that lead to success on the football pitch and in life. Entitled 'Adaptable', 'Calm & Patience' and 'Commitment & Passion,' the NFTs are available for free via airdrop and as part of the 'AG5 x OKX' NFT collection on the OKX NFT Marketplace.

Alex Greenwood said: "Working closely with OKX on these trainer designs has been great. They give a sense of how I approach challenges on the pitch. I'm excited to see them launch in my personal OKX metaverse showroom!"

Haider Rafique, Global Chief Marketing Officer at OKX, said: "With any metaverse, the next step after creating the environment is to enhance the experience by curating objects and items that fans are eager to engage with and collect. This is an incredible way to bring fans into the experience and let them interact with their favorite athletes or public figures in a way they haven't experienced before. This is how we make the metaverse a living, breathing environment."

Visitors to the OKX Collective metaverse will be able to watch exclusive behind-the-scenes content on Alex and Nas's creative process while entering competitions to win prizes, including passes to team trainings, match tickets and much more.

Fans will also be able to revisit the metaverse DJ set performed by Jack Grealish and Oliver Heldens as well as the instructive metaverse experiences with Manchester City Captain İlkay Gündoğan and defender Rúben Dias.

To enter the OKX Collective metaverse, simply click this link .

OKX is the official training kit partner of Manchester City for the 2022/23 season.

The AG5 x OKX Non Fungible Token ("NFT") is a digital asset that was created as a collectible; it is free, not tradeable and it is not intended to be used as investment. The NFT has no value nor is there any guarantee that it can or will ever have monetary value. NFTs are not regulated instruments in the UK.

About OKX

OKX is a world-leading technology company building the future of Web3. Known as the fastest and most reliable crypto trading platform for traders everywhere, OKX's crypto exchange is the second largest globally by trading volume.

OKX's leading self-custody solutions include the Web3-compatible OKX Wallet, which allows users greater control of their assets while expanding access to DEXs, NFT marketplaces, DeFi, GameFi and thousands of dApps.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including: English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, golfer Ian Poulter, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. IT IS NOT INTENDED TO PROVIDE ANY INVESTMENT, TAX, OR LEGAL ADVICE, NOR SHOULD IT BE CONSIDERED AN OFFER TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD DIGITAL ASSETS. DIGITAL ASSETS, INCLUDING STABLECOINS, INVOLVE A HIGH DEGREE OF RISK, CAN FLUCTUATE GREATLY, AND CAN EVEN BECOME WORTHLESS. OKX IS NOT REGULATED BY THE FCA, THUS, PROTECTIONS SUCH AS THE FINANCIAL OMBUDSMAN SERVICE OR FINANCIAL SERVICES COMPENSATION SCHEME WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE. YOU SHOULD CONSIDER WHETHER YOU UNDERSTAND HOW CRYPTO WORKS AND WHETHER TRADING OR HOLDING DIGITAL ASSETS IS SUITABLE FOR YOU IN LIGHT OF YOUR FINANCIAL CONDITION. THE VALUE OF YOUR DIGITAL ASSETS, INCLUDING STABLECOINS, CAN INCREASE OR DECREASE AND PROFITS MAY BE SUBJECT TO CAPITAL GAINS TAX. PAST PERFORMANCE DOES NOT INDICATE FUTURE RESULTS. PLEASE CONSULT YOUR LEGAL/TAX/INVESTMENT PROFESSIONAL FOR QUESTIONS ABOUT YOUR SPECIFIC CIRCUMSTANCES.

