Manchester United Q4 Adj. Loss Narrows; Revenue Up 41.2%

(RTTNews) - Manchester United (MANU) posted a fourth quarter net loss of 2.92 million pounds compared to a loss of 70.84 million pounds, a year ago. Loss per share was 1.79 pence compared to a loss of 43.46 pence. Adjusted net loss was 10.08 million pounds compared to a loss of 20.18 million pounds, last year. Adjusted loss per share was 6.18 pence compared to a loss of 12.38 pence. Adjusted EBITDA was 43.2 million pounds compared to a negative adjusted EBITDA of 8.4 million pounds, prior year.

Fourth quarter revenue from contracts with customers increased to 167.33 million pounds from 118.45 million pounds, previous year.

For fiscal 2024, the company expects revenue in a range of a 650 million pounds to 680 million pounds, and adjusted EBITDA in a range of 140 million pounds to 165 million pounds.

