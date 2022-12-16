Manchester United, TeamViewer To Terminate Shirt Sponsor Agreement

(RTTNews) - Manchester United and its front shirt sponsor TeamViewer agreed to terminate their partnership following a mutual agreement.

The UK soccer team had agreed a five-year deal in 2021 for the German technology company to sponsor their shirts.

Manchester United, which is currently in the process of being sold by its current owners the Glazers, are now preparing to search for a new front shirt sponsor going ahead.

"Having agreed its partnership with TeamViewer at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, Manchester United will be taking the opportunity to commence a focused sales process for a new shirt front partner in a normalised market," Manchester United said in a statement.

The companies said that TeamViewer will remain a global partner for Manchester United, and its name will remain on the club's shirts until a new sponsor is found.

TeamViewer said, "Once a new shirt front partner is selected and takes on this role, TeamViewer AG will remain part of Manchester United's partner ecosystem until the end of the original contract term, with an adapted scope of partnership." This would lead to a substantial reduction of partnership volume to a single-digit million US dollr amount per annum, resulting in a significant positive impact on TeamViewer's profitability.

Manchester United confirmed that TeamViewer will continue as a valued member of its suite of global partners, providing Manchester United with remote connectivity solutions, until the end of the original contract term in 2026.