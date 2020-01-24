|
24.01.2020 03:30:00
Mandarin Language Version KLab Games Station Starts Friday, January 31
TOKYO, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc. (TSE1: 3656), a leader in online mobile games, is thrilled to announce the launch of the Mandarin version addition to the Traditional Chinese version of its live streaming service, KLab Games Station (currently available live in Japanese, English, French, Arabic, Thai, and Cantonese) starting Friday, January 31 at 12pm JST (UTC+9).
KLab Games Station was created to showcase KLab's globally released games in order to meet the needs of its audience worldwide. The show currently delivers the latest gaming news and live gameplay to viewers via live streaming video in five languages: English, French, Arabic, Thai, and Cantonese.
More and more viewers of KLab Games Station who are located in Asia, especially the Greater China area, have been making their voices heard, so in response to those requests, KLab Games Station expanded to add the Cantonese language version in December 2019.
In order to make the program more accessible to players in Traditional Chinese and other non-Cantonese-speaking areas, such as Taiwan, the addition of the Mandarin language version has been added.
KLab is thrilled to be able to reach even more players across the world with KLab Games Station.
Celebration of the First Mandarin Broadcast and Special Prize Drawing
To celebrate the first Mandarin broadcast a special contest for fabulous prizes will be held.
During the contest period, like or comment about the Mandarin KLab Games Station broadcast for a chance to win exclusive merchandise from the games, such as an original T-shirt from Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team.
Details will be announced on the official Facebook pages and the first Mandarin KLab Games Station live broadcast, so don't miss out on this chance and be sure to tune in!
Contest Period: Friday, January 24 to Friday, January 31 (UTC +9)
How to Enter
* Only those who fulfill the above two conditions can participate in the contest.
Prize Information
Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team Original T-Shirt x10
Utano Princesama Shining Live Character Merchandise x11
*Check the Facebook page for more information.
Official Facebook Accounts
KLab Games Station
https://www.facebook.com/KLabGamesStation/
Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team
https://www.facebook.com/tsubasaDTtc/
Utano Princesama Shining Live
https://www.facebook.com/ShiningLiveTC/
KLab Games Station Mandarin Version
Starting Friday, January 31, KLab Games Station will air live in Mandarin every Friday at 12pm JST (UTC+9). Viewers can watch the broadcast in real time on YouTube Live, Facebook Live, Twitch, and Periscope. Already airing in English, French, Arabic, Thai, and Cantonese, KLab Games Station showcases the latest game news and updates.
Cast
MC: Mila and Sandy
About KLab Games Station
Launched in October 2016, KLab Games Station was created to showcase KLab's globally-released games in an effort to create new avenues of communication with its global gaming community. Hosted by members of KLab every Thursday and Friday from 12 pm JST (UTC+9), the show delivers the latest gaming news, updates, and live gameplay to viewers via streaming video on YouTube Live, Facebook Live, Twitch, and Periscope.
KLab Games Station Overview
Name:
KLab Games Station
When:
English: Every Thursday at 12 pm (UTC+9)
French: Every Thursday at 7 pm (UTC+9)
Arabic: Every Thursday at 5 pm (UTC+9)
Thai: Every Thursday at 9 pm (UTC+9)
Cantonese: Every Friday at 5 pm (UTC+9)
Mandarin: Every Friday at 12 pm (UTC+9) *1/31 Start
YouTube Live:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBKuE98xlGETCGyWZblyH5w
Facebook Live:
https://www.facebook.com/KLabGamesStation/
Twitch:
https://www.twitch.tv/klabgamesstation
Periscope:
https://twitter.com/klab_en
About KLab
KLab is a leader in online mobile gaming. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Tokyo, the company is listed on the 1st Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange. KLab has consistently ranked as one of the top 52 grossing game publishers worldwide since 2012. With its emphasis on quality and innovative games, KLab continues to grow at a rapid pace, expanding beyond the Japanese market with offices in Singapore and Shanghai. For more information about KLab, please visit http://www.klab.com/jp/english/.
Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200123/2700638-1-a
Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200123/2700638-1-b
SOURCE KLab Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht grün ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt mit starken Zuwächsen -- Dow beendet Handel im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich knapp im Plus
An der Wall Street war die Stimmung angespannt. Der heimische Markt verbuchte vor dem Wochenende Gewinne. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich deutlich im Plus. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost tendierten etwas höher.