Mandarin Language Version KLab Games Station Starts Friday, January 31

TOKYO, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc. (TSE1: 3656), a leader in online mobile games, is thrilled to announce the launch of the Mandarin version addition to the Traditional Chinese version of its live streaming service, KLab Games Station (currently available live in Japanese, English, French, Arabic, Thai, and Cantonese) starting Friday, January 31 at 12pm JST (UTC+9).

KLab Games Station was created to showcase KLab's globally released games in order to meet the needs of its audience worldwide. The show currently delivers the latest gaming news and live gameplay to viewers via live streaming video in five languages: English, French, Arabic, Thai, and Cantonese.

More and more viewers of KLab Games Station who are located in Asia, especially the Greater China area, have been making their voices heard, so in response to those requests, KLab Games Station expanded to add the Cantonese language version in December 2019.

In order to make the program more accessible to players in Traditional Chinese and other non-Cantonese-speaking areas, such as Taiwan, the addition of the Mandarin language version has been added.

KLab is thrilled to be able to reach even more players across the world with KLab Games Station.

Celebration of the First Mandarin Broadcast and Special Prize Drawing

To celebrate the first Mandarin broadcast a special contest for fabulous prizes will be held.

During the contest period, like or comment about the Mandarin KLab Games Station broadcast for a chance to win exclusive merchandise from the games, such as an original T-shirt from Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team.

Details will be announced on the official Facebook pages and the first Mandarin KLab Games Station live broadcast, so don't miss out on this chance and be sure to tune in!

Contest Period: Friday, January 24 to Friday, January 31 (UTC +9)

How to Enter

Like the KLab Games Station official Facebook Page.

Like or comment on the contest information post on either the Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team or Utano Princesama Shining Live official Facebook pages. Let us know what you would like to see on the Mandarin version of KLab Games Station in your comments.

* Only those who fulfill the above two conditions can participate in the contest.

Prize Information

Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team Original T-Shirt x10

Utano Princesama Shining Live Character Merchandise x11

*Check the Facebook page for more information.

Official Facebook Accounts

KLab Games Station

https://www.facebook.com/KLabGamesStation/

Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team

https://www.facebook.com/tsubasaDTtc/

Utano Princesama Shining Live

https://www.facebook.com/ShiningLiveTC/

KLab Games Station Mandarin Version

Starting Friday, January 31, KLab Games Station will air live in Mandarin every Friday at 12pm JST (UTC+9). Viewers can watch the broadcast in real time on YouTube Live, Facebook Live, Twitch, and Periscope. Already airing in English, French, Arabic, Thai, and Cantonese, KLab Games Station showcases the latest game news and updates.

Cast

MC: Mila and Sandy

About KLab Games Station

Launched in October 2016, KLab Games Station was created to showcase KLab's globally-released games in an effort to create new avenues of communication with its global gaming community. Hosted by members of KLab every Thursday and Friday from 12 pm JST (UTC+9), the show delivers the latest gaming news, updates, and live gameplay to viewers via streaming video on YouTube Live, Facebook Live, Twitch, and Periscope.

KLab Games Station Overview

Name:

KLab Games Station

When:

English: Every Thursday at 12 pm (UTC+9)

French: Every Thursday at 7 pm (UTC+9)

Arabic: Every Thursday at 5 pm (UTC+9)

Thai: Every Thursday at 9 pm (UTC+9)

Cantonese: Every Friday at 5 pm (UTC+9)

Mandarin: Every Friday at 12 pm (UTC+9) *1/31 Start

YouTube Live:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBKuE98xlGETCGyWZblyH5w

Facebook Live:

https://www.facebook.com/KLabGamesStation/

Twitch:

https://www.twitch.tv/klabgamesstation

Periscope:

https://twitter.com/klab_en

About KLab

KLab is a leader in online mobile gaming. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Tokyo, the company is listed on the 1st Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange. KLab has consistently ranked as one of the top 52 grossing game publishers worldwide since 2012. With its emphasis on quality and innovative games, KLab continues to grow at a rapid pace, expanding beyond the Japanese market with offices in Singapore and Shanghai. For more information about KLab, please visit http://www.klab.com/jp/english/.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200123/2700638-1-a

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200123/2700638-1-b



SOURCE KLab Inc.