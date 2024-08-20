20.08.2024 10:54:23

Mandatory notice of trade in IDEX Biometrics – 20 Aug 2024

Reference is made to IDEX Biometrics ASA’s disclosure today of a private placement of shares. IDEX Biometrics discloses the following information on behalf of a primary insider.

IDEX Biometrics CEO, Catharina Eklof, subscribed to 666,666 shares, ISIN NO0013107490, at NOK 0.60 per share.

Contact person
Marianne Bøe, Head of Investor Relations
E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com  
Tel: +47 9180 0186

About IDEX Biometrics
IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Our solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind and seamless user experiences to the world. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, our biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler we partner with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring our solutions to market.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com

About this notice
This notice was issued by Erling Svela, Vice president of finance, on 20 August 2024 at 10:55 CET on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA. The information shall be disclosed according to article 19 no. 3 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU 596/2014) and published in accordance with section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


