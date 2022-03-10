|
10.03.2022 13:34:29
Mandatory Notification of Trade
Please refer to the attached forms of notification of transaction by primary insiders under the DNO ASA Employee Synthetic Share Program.
This notification has been submitted pursuant to the Securities Trading Act § 5-12 and MAR Article 19 no. 3.
Attachments
- Form of Notification Award of synthetic shares Nicholas Whiteley
- Form of Notification Award of synthetic shares Geir Arne Skau
- Form of Notification Award of synthetic shares Bjorn Dale
- Form of Notification Award of synthetic shares Haakon Sandborg
- Form of Notification Award of synthetic shares Chris Spencer
- Form of Notification Award of synthetic shares Tom Allan
- Form of Notification Award of synthetic shares Orjan Gjerde
