10.03.2022 13:34:29

Mandatory Notification of Trade

Please refer to the attached forms of notification of transaction by primary insiders under the DNO ASA Employee Synthetic Share Program.

This notification has been submitted pursuant to the Securities Trading Act § 5-12 and MAR Article 19 no. 3.




Attachments


