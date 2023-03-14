|
14.03.2023 08:00:00
Mandatory Notification of Trade
Please refer to the attached forms of notification of transaction by primary insiders under the DNO ASA Employee Synthetic Share Program.
This notification has been submitted pursuant to the Norwegian Securities Trading Act § 5-12 and MAR Article 19 no. 3.
Attachments
- Form of Notification Award of synthetic shares Bjorn Dale March 2023
- Form of Notification Award of synthetic shares Chris Spencer March 2023
- Form of Notification Award of synthetic shares Geir Arne Skau March 2023
- Form of Notification Award of synthetic shares Haakon Sandborg March 2023
- Form of Notification Award of synthetic shares Orjan Gjerde March 2023
- Form of Notification Award of synthetic shares Sameh Hanna March 2023
