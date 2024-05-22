22.05.2024 09:51:06

Mandatory Notification of Trade

Please refer to the attached form of notification of transaction by primary insider under the DNO ASA Employee Synthetic Share Program.

This notification has been submitted pursuant to the Norwegian Securities Trading Act § 5-12 and MAR Article 19 no. 3.

Attachment


