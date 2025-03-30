DNO International ASA Aktie
WKN: 865623 / ISIN: NO0003921009
|
30.03.2025 22:05:49
Mandatory Notification of Trade
Please refer to the attached forms of notification of transactions by primary insiders under the DNO ASA Employee Synthetic Share Program.
This notification has been submitted pursuant to the Norwegian Securities Trading Act § 5-12 and MAR Article 19 no. 3.
Attachments
- Form of Notification Award of synthetic shares Erlend Wollan Einum March 2025
- Form of Notification Award of synthetic shares Linn Hoel March 2025
- Form of Notification Award of synthetic shares Haakon Sandborg March 2025
- Form of Notification Award of synthetic shares Geir Arne Skau March 2025
- Form of Notification Award of synthetic shares Elisabeth Femsteinevik March 2025
- Form of Notification Award of synthetic shares Sameh Hanna March 2025
- Form of Notification Award of synthetic shares Chris Spencer March 2025
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu DNO International ASA (A)mehr Nachrichten
|
05.02.25
|Ausblick: DNO International ASA (A) öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
22.01.25
|Erste Schätzungen: DNO International ASA (A) gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
06.11.24
|Ausblick: DNO International ASA (A) präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
23.10.24
|Erste Schätzungen: DNO International ASA (A) stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)