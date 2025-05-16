DNO International ASA Aktie
WKN: 865623 / ISIN: NO0003921009
|
16.05.2025 21:23:06
Mandatory Notification of Trade
Please refer to the attached Forms of Notification of transactions by primary insiders.
This notification has been submitted pursuant to the Norwegian Securities Trading Act § 5-12 and MAR Article 19 no. 3.
Attachments
- Form of Notification Cash Settlement Geir Arne Skau 16 May 2025
- Form of Notification Cash Settlement Tonje Gormley 16 May 2025
- Form of Notification Cash Settlement Chris Spencer 16 May 2025
