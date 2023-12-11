|
11.12.2023 17:12:12
Mandatory notification of trade and acceptance by primary insiders
Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement on 7 December 2023 whereby BW Sirocco Holdings AS (the "Offeror") announced the completion and settlement of the Offer and the acquisition of the Offeror of 30,000,561 shares, representing approximately 95.21% of the total number of shares in BW Ideol AS. The Offeror, being a close associate of Marco Beenen, the chairperson of the board of directors of BW Ideol AS, attach the required notifications of trade to this announcement. Further, mandatory notifications from other primary insiders and their related parties are also attached to this announcement.
For further information, please contact:
BW Ideol AS
Nicolas de Kerangal (Chief Financial & Partnerships Officer)
+33 (0) 7 76 87 70 08 / ir@bw-ideol.com (mailto:ir@bw-ideol.com)
BW Sirocco Holdings AS
Anders S. Platou (Chief Strategy Officer BW Offshore Limited)
+47 99 71 86 55
Attachment
