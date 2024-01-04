|
04.01.2024 14:42:00
Mandatory Notification of Trade by Primary Insider
(Oslo, Norway, 4 January 2024) Dionysos AS has today purchased 20,000 shares in Hexagon Purus ASA ("Hexagon Purus”) at an average price of NOK 10.9515 per share. Dionysos AS is a company controlled by Jon Erik Engeset, board member of Hexagon Purus and CEO of Hexagon Composites ASA.
Following the transaction, Dionysos AS holds 159,860 shares in Hexagon Purus, and the total shareholding in Hexagon Purus of Jon Erik Engeset and his close associates is 219,473 shares.
For additional information, please contact:
Salman Alam, CFO, Hexagon Purus
Telephone: +47 476 12 713 | salman.alam@hexagonpurus.com
Mathias Meidell, Director Investor Relations, Hexagon Purus
Telephone: +47 909 82 242 | mathias.meidell@hexagonpurus.com
About Hexagon Purus
Hexagon Purus enables zero emission mobility for a cleaner energy future. The company is a world leading provider of hydrogen Type 4 high-pressure cylinders and systems, battery systems and vehicle integration solutions for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus' products are used in a variety of applications including light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, refueling, maritime, rail and aerospace.
Learn more at www.hexagonpurus.com and follow @HexagonPurus on X and LinkedIn.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements in articles 19 of the Regulation EU 596/2014 (the EU Market Abuse Regulation) and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Attachment
|
