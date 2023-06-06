|
06.06.2023 23:00:00
Mandatory notifications of trade by primary insiders and close associates
Mandatory notifications of trade by primary insiders and close associates
With reference is made to the announcement on 26 May 2023 and 06 June 2023, whereby BW Offshore Limited ("BW Offshore”) announced information relating to dividend payments.
Please see the attached notifications of trading for information of the transactions concerning primary insiders in BW Energy and their close associates in connection with the dividend distribution.
For further information, please contact:
Knut R. Sæthre, CFO BW Energy,
+47 91 11 78 76
ir@bwenergy.no
BW Energy is a growth E&P company with a differentiated strategy targeting proven offshore oil and gas reservoirs through low risk phased developments. The Company has access to existing production facilities to reduce time to first oil and cashflow with lower investments than traditional offshore developments. The main assets are 73.5% of the producing Dussafu Marine Permit offshore Gabon, a 95% interest in the Maromba field in Brazil and a 95% interest in the Kudu field in Namibia, all operated by BW Energy. Total net 2P+2C reserves and resources were 428 million barrels at the start of 2023.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Attachments
- Thomas Kolanski notification of trade
- Andreas Sohmen Pao notification of trade
- Knut Saethre notification of trade
- Marco Beenen notification of trade
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu BW Energy Limited Registered Shs Unitarymehr Nachrichten
|
23.02.22
|Ausblick: BW Energy zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
09.02.22
|Erste Schätzungen: BW Energy präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
22.11.21
|Ausblick: BW Energy gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
08.11.21
|Erste Schätzungen: BW Energy legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
18.05.21
|Ausblick: BW Energy informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
05.05.21
|Erste Schätzungen: BW Energy veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)