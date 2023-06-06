Mandatory notifications of trade by primary insiders and close associates

With reference is made to the announcement on 26 May 2023 and 06 June 2023, whereby BW Offshore Limited ("BW Offshore”) announced information relating to dividend payments.

Please see the attached notifications of trading for information of the transactions concerning primary insiders in BW Energy and their close associates in connection with the dividend distribution.

For further information, please contact:

Knut R. Sæthre, CFO BW Energy,

+47 91 11 78 76

ir@bwenergy.no

BW Energy is a growth E&P company with a differentiated strategy targeting proven offshore oil and gas reservoirs through low risk phased developments. The Company has access to existing production facilities to reduce time to first oil and cashflow with lower investments than traditional offshore developments. The main assets are 73.5% of the producing Dussafu Marine Permit offshore Gabon, a 95% interest in the Maromba field in Brazil and a 95% interest in the Kudu field in Namibia, all operated by BW Energy. Total net 2P+2C reserves and resources were 428 million barrels at the start of 2023.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act





Attachments