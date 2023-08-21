21.08.2023 14:00:00

Mandatum will host an Investor event on 14 September 2023

SAMPO PLC                        PRESS RELEASE                21 August 2023 at 3:00 pm


Mandatum will host an Investor event on 14 September 2023

Sampo continues to make progress toward the planned listing of Mandatum on Nasdaq Helsinki on 2 October 2023. In preparation of this, Mandatum will host an Investor event in Helsinki on Thursday 14 September 2023 at 3:00 pm Finnish time (1:00 pm UK time). The event will be held in English and it is expected to last around 2.5 hours.

The event will feature presentations from Chair of the Board Patrick Lapveteläinen, Group CEO Petri Niemisvirta, Group CFO Jukka Kurki and CEO of Mandatum Asset Management Lauri Vaittinen on Mandatum's strategy, operations, and financial ambitions. Participants will have an opportunity to ask questions during Q&A sessions.

The event can be followed via live webcast at www.sampo.com/demerger. A recording of the event will be available after the event at the same address.

For further information, please contact:

Investors:

Sampo Investor Relations
ir@sampo.fi


Media:

Mandatum

Niina Riihelä
Senior Vice President, Marketing and Communications
tel. +358 40 728 1548
niina.riihela@mandatum.fi

Sampo

Maria Silander
Communications Manager, Media Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0031
maria.silander@sampo.fi

Distribution:
The principal media
www.sampo.com


