Mandiant Agrees To Be Acquired By Google In $5.4 Bln Deal - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - Cyber-security company Mandiant Inc. (MNDT) said Tuesday that it agreed to be acquired by Google LLC for $23.00 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at about $5.4 billion, inclusive of Mandiant's net cash.
The offer price represents a 57% premium to the undisturbed 10-day trailing volume weighted average price as of February 7, 2022, the last full trading day prior to published market speculation regarding a potential sale of the company.
Upon the close of the acquisition, Mandiant will join Google Cloud.
The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of Mandiant stockholder and regulatory approvals. The acquisition is expected to close later this year.
MNDT closed Monday regular trading at $22.49 up $3.11 or 16.05%. But in Tuesday pre-market trading, the stock dropped $0.85 or 3.78%.
