29.04.2021 04:08:00
Manganese Mining Market | Evolving Opportunities with African Rainbow Minerals Ltd. and Anglo American Plc | Technavio
NEW YORK, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global manganese mining market is expected to grow by 5385.13 K tons during 2020-2024 as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slow down due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5%.
Read the 140-page report with TOC on "Manganese Mining Market Analysis Report by Application (Alloys and Others) and Geographic Landscape (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts,2020-2024". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions.
The manganese mining market is driven by advances in manganese battery technology. In addition, the increasing adoption of stainless steel is anticipated to positively impact the market.
Major Five Manganese Mining Companies:
- African Rainbow Minerals Ltd.
- Anglo American Plc
- Assmang Proprietary Ltd.
- Compania Minera Autlan SAB De CV
- Consolidated Minerals Ltd.
Manganese Mining Market Application Outlook (Revenue, K tons, 2019-2024)
- Alloys - size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others - size and forecast 2019-2024
Manganese Mining Market Geographic Landscape Outlook (Revenue, K tons, 2019-2024)
- APAC - size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
