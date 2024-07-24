|
24.07.2024 22:01:02
Manhattan Associates Exceed Expectations
Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH), a provider of supply chain and omnichannel commerce solutions, released its Q2 2024 earnings results on July 23. The company reported notable revenue and earnings growth, surpassing both prior year results and management's expectations. Consolidated total revenue reached $265.3 million, compared to the estimated $256.5 million, and cloud subscription revenue showed a significant increase, aligning with the company's strategic shift toward a Software as a Service (SaaS) model. Source: 2024-04-23 earnings report.Manhattan Associates offers supply chain management, omnichannel commerce, and inventory management services. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
