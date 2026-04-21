Manhattan Associates Inc. Reveals Drop In Q1 Income

(RTTNews) - Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH) reported a profit for first quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $49.295 million, or $0.82 per share. This compares with $52.582 million, or $0.85 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Manhattan Associates Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $74.298 million or $1.24 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.4% to $282.215 million from $262.787 million last year.

Manhattan Associates Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $49.295 Mln. vs. $52.582 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.82 vs. $0.85 last year. -Revenue: $282.215 Mln vs. $262.787 Mln last year.