25.04.2023 22:36:40

Manhattan Associates Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Manhattan Associates (MANH) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $38.8 million, or $0.62 per share. This compares with $30.6 million, or $0.48 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Manhattan Associates reported adjusted earnings of $50.1 million or $0.80 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 23.5% to $221.0 million from $179.0 million last year.

Manhattan Associates earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $38.8 Mln. vs. $30.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.62 vs. $0.48 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.64 -Revenue (Q1): $221.0 Mln vs. $179.0 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.85-$2.91 Full year revenue guidance: $856-$864 mln

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Manhattan Associates Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Manhattan Associates Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Manhattan Associates Inc. 152,00 9,35% Manhattan Associates Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zahlenflut: ATX schließt höher -- DAX beendet Handel an der Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen letztlich freundlich.
Der heimische Aktienmarkt stieg am Donnerstag etwas an. Der DAX zeigte sich letztendlich knapp oberhalb der Nulllinie. Die Tendenz an den Märkten in Fernost war positiv.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen