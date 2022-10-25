25.10.2022 23:35:30

Manhattan Associates Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Manhattan Associates (MANH) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $29.7 million, or $0.47 per share. This compares with $36.7 million, or $0.57 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Manhattan Associates reported adjusted earnings of $41.9 million or $0.66 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.1% to $198.1 million from $169.2 million last year.

Manhattan Associates earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $29.7 Mln. vs. $36.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.47 vs. $0.57 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.57 -Revenue (Q3): $198.1 Mln vs. $169.2 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.43-$2.45 Full year revenue guidance: $750-$753 mln

