Manhattan Beach Toyota unveils the 2020 Toyota GR Supra inside its showroom

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., Nov. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Manhattan Beach Toyota is offering several 2020 Toyota models, including the new 2020 Toyota GR Supra. This vehicle is designed for thrill seekers and has technology to offer quicker acceleration and a comfortable ride. The GR Supra has several new features inside its cabin to help drivers adapt to the road and feel relaxed so that they can focus on what's ahead.

The 2020 Toyota GR Supra is a compact vehicle with a two-passenger seating capacity. This vehicle has an aerodynamic body to help acceleration as well as give it a smoother exterior design. The GR Supra is equipped with a 3.0-liter, twin-scroll, single turbo, six-cylinder engine. This engine allows the vehicle to reach 335 horsepower with 365 pound-feet of torque to boot. The Toyota GR Supra can reach 60 miles per hour in 4.1 seconds. This vehicle also has standard Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) and can top out at 155 miles per hour.

There are other performance features inside the 2020 Toyota GR Supra that can help drivers as they travel. The Launch Control, automatic engine start/stop, and gear shifter with manual mode can make the ride a little easier for drivers as well as help save on emissions. The Adaptive Variable Sport (AVS) suspension and front and rear stabilizer bars can help drivers adapt to the road.

Interested readers can learn more about the latest news and models at Manhattan Beach Toyota by visiting their inventory on the dealership's website, manhattanbeachtoyota.com. Interested readers can contact the professionals of Manhattan Beach Toyota to help answer questions as well as help schedule a test drive for interested shoppers. These professionals can be reached by calling 855-955-7001 or visiting the dealership at 1500 N. Sepulveda Blvd. Manhattan Beach, CA 90266.

