Manhattan Beach Toyota Welcomes All-New 2020 Corolla To Its Showroom

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Toyota Corolla is the bestselling model in automotive history. In more than 40 years of production, there have been more than 40 million Corollas sold around the world. For the upcoming model year, the automaker has reinvented the legend and the 2020 Toyota Corolla has finally arrived at the Manhattan Beach Toyota showroom. In addition to getting a radically overhauled exterior, the 2020 Corolla also makes a more powerful powertrain available as well as the manufacturer's latest infotainment technology which is compatible with a variety of today's most popular digital devices. The all-new 2020 Toyota Corolla is more than ready to take on the best of the rest of the compact sedan class has to offer.

Sharp-eyed Manhattan Beach Toyota customers will notice the sleeker silhouette of the 2020 Toyota Corolla that also features a more athletic stance on the road surface. On the inside, independent online expert reviews have praised the 2020 Corolla for its interior elements that feature high-quality materials which are also solidly put together.

For the last couple of model years, Toyota has been making huge strides is expanding the capabilities of its available connectivity hardware. The 2020 Toyota Corolla joins a growing list of models available at Manhattan Beach Toyota that will be compatible with popular software suites like Apple CarPlay™, Amazon Alexa and the Waze traffic-monitoring application.

In terms of performance, the standard power plant is a naturally aspirated 1.8-liter, inline four-cylinder engine that will make 139 horsepower. Customers can also choose a more powerful engine option that will make nearly 170 horsepower. Among the chief competition to the 2020 Corolla, the all-new Toyota compact sedan is able to be more than competitive in terms of performance output. However, it's with the inherent fuel economy that the Corolla is able to remain more than just relevant in its corner of the industry.

Anyone can view the entire Manhattan Beach Toyota inventory by visiting the dealership's website, http://www.manhattanbeachtoyota.com. The showroom is located at 1500 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Manhattan Beach, CA. Customers can schedule a test drive with the 2020 Toyota Corolla, or any vehicle in the showroom, when they make an appointment with a Manhattan Beach Toyota product expert by calling, 855-995-7001.

SOURCE Manhattan Beach Toyota