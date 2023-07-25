|
25.07.2023 23:29:06
Manhattan Q2 Earnings, Revenue Beat Estimates
(RTTNews) - Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH) on Tuesday reported its second-quarter earnings and revenues that beat Street estimates.
The company reported net income of $39.62 million or $0.63 per share for the quarter, an increase from last year's profit of $30.83 million or $0.49 per share.
On an adjusted basis, the company reported earnings of $0.88 per share, higher than $0.69 per share the prior year. It beat the average estimate of $0.72 per share polled by Thomson Reuters analysts.
Revenue increased to $231.02 million from $191.92 million previous year. It beat consensus estimate of $216.69 million.
For the full year, the company expects earnings in the range of $3.07 to $3.11 per share, compared to the consensus of earnings per share of $2.88. Revenue is expected to be between $886 million and $894 million, compared to the consensus of $862.71 million
Previously, the company expected full-year earnings of $2.85 to $2.91 per share and revenue in the range of $856 and $864.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Manhattan Associates Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Manhattan Associates Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Manhattan Associates Inc.
|182,00
|4,00%