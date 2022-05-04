Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
04.05.2022 17:41:36
Manhattan Resources appoints former StarHub CEO Tan Tong Hai as non-exec,non-independent director
MAINBOARD-LISTED Manhatten Resources has appointed Tan Tong Hai, former chief executive officer (CEO) of StarHub, as its non-executive, non-independent director, as well as a member of its audit and executive committees.The coal-shipping group said in a bourse filing on Wednesday (May 4) night that after reviewing the recommendations made by the nominating committee, the board of directors was of the view that Tan would be able to “contribute positively” to the company based on his qualifications and experiences. Tan’s appointments will take effect from May 4.In what was then considered a surprise move, Tan announced that he would be stepping down from his position as StarHub CEO from May 1, 2018 to pursue his “own interests”. He had led the telco for 5 years as CEO, and 4 years as its chief operating officer (COO). At present, Tan holds a number of positions - he is the director of mobile phone operator Taiwan Mobile; the director of United Hampshire US Reit Management; the director of SEAX Global, an information and communications technology infrastructure and connectivity provider and the director of Super Sea Cable Networks; as well as the chairman of the board of governors of Nanyang Polytechnic.Separately, Manhattan Resources has appointed Henry Wong Chuen Yuen as an independent director and a member of the audit committee. The group has also established an executive committee comprising Tan and 3 other members - Tang Kin Fei, Paul Tung Zhihong and Ajaib Hari Dass.Tan currently holds a 1.33 per cent stake in Manhatten Resources.Shares of Manhattan Resources closed flat at S$0.06 on Wednesday, before the announcements.
