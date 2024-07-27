|
27.07.2024 12:07:16
Manila completes naval resupply run amid US-China friction
A recent deal between China and the Philippines has allowed Manila to deliver supplies to its marines on the Second Thomas Shoal without clashing with the Chinese coast guard. But the two sides remain at odds.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Welle
