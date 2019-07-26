Manitoba businesses benefit from support for steel and aluminum sector

Government invests $100 million in small- and medium-sized businesses across the country

WINNIPEG, July 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Canada's steel and aluminum sectors are key contributors to the Canadian economy, providing well-paying jobs in regions across Canada.

Today, the Honourable Jim Carr, Minister of International Trade Diversification and Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada, announced $4.2 million in funding for nine projects in Manitoba supporting the steel and aluminum sector.

The funding is being provided under the Regional Economic Growth through Innovation (REGI) Steel and Aluminum Initiative, announced in March 2019. Delivered by Canada's regional development agencies, the funding provides targeted support to Canadian small- and medium-sized businesses in the steel, aluminum, and manufacturing sectors through non-repayable contributions for projects to enhance productivity, increase competitiveness by adopting new innovative technologies, and create more highly-skilled jobs.

With this funding, small- and medium-sized enterprises in Winnipeg, Brandon, Arborg, and the Rural Municipality of Springfield in Manitoba will gain new equipment, technology, and robotics to increase efficiency and productivity. These investments will support Manitoba steel and aluminum businesses enhance their competitiveness and create new jobs for Manitobans.

Canada's steel and aluminum sector is an important contributor to our economy and to our manufacturing supply chains, providing thousands of Canadians with good middle-class jobs. This funding initiative provides small and medium-sized businesses with consistent support across all regions of Canada, while allowing for support to be tailored to meet regional needs.

Quotes

"Our government supports the hard-working steel and aluminum workers and companies that are important to regional economies across Canada. Investments like this one support small- and medium-sized producers and users of steel and aluminum, and will help these businesses innovate to drive productivity, scale up, and expand into new markets to create good middle-class jobs."

- The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada

"Our investments today will increase productivity and global competitiveness of Manitoba's steel and aluminum sectors, while also creating good paying jobs in the province and helping to build a diverse and inclusive economy that contributes to a better quality of life for all Canadians."

- The Honourable Jim Carr, Minister of International Trade Diversification and Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South Centre

"Small- and medium-sized businesses are the backbone of our economy, and by investing in their success, we are investing in the success of all Canadians. Our government stands shoulder-to-shoulder with our workers and the innovative, world-class products they produce."

- Kevin Lamoureux, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg North

"VAW Systems is very pleased to receive this funding from Western Economic Diversification Canada. We are proud of our Manitoba roots and delivery of our innovative noise control products worldwide. This funding allows our company to reinvest in the local economy and in state-of-the-art equipment, creating growth opportunities in a competitive business environment."

- Dan Sierens, President VAW Systems Ltd.

Quick facts

Regional Development Agencies such as Western Economic Diversification Canada are among of Canada's four flagship platforms supporting innovation, along with the Industrial Research Assistance Program, the Strategic Innovation Fund and the Canadian Trade Commissioner Service.

four flagship platforms supporting innovation, along with the Industrial Research Assistance Program, the Strategic Innovation Fund and the Canadian Trade Commissioner Service. The Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program builds on the objectives of the Innovation and Skills Plan by providing regionally tailored, nationally consistent support for business productivity and scale-up and by helping enhance regional technology clusters and innovation ecosystems.

In 2018, Canada's steel and aluminum industry employed more than 33,500 Canadians and contributed $8 .9 billion to Canada's gross domestic product.

Canada's steel and aluminum sectors are key contributors to the Canadian economy, providing major industries with well-paying jobs and key inputs.

On March 11, 2019, the Government of Canada launched the Regional Economic Growth through Innovation Steel and Aluminum Initiative to provide $100 million in non-repayable contributions to SMEs within Canadian steel and aluminum supply chains for innovative projects that will enhance productivity and/or competitiveness.

Today's announcement is for nine Steel and Aluminum Initiative projects in Manitoba:

Name of Proponent Project Description Location Funding Amount Arne's Welding Install manufacturing equipment and technology to add process efficiencies and capacity Winnipeg $260,000 Behlen Industries LP Acquire equipment and reconfigure production lines to increase manufacturing capacity Brandon $448,002 Centennial Wire Products Ltd. Acquire and install equipment to enhance productivity Winnipeg $235,000 Custom Castings Limited Design and implement a fully automated precision machining cell Winnipeg $517,500 Diemo Machine Works Inc. Purchase equipment to improve efficiencies in precision welding, machining, and fabrication Arborg $272,250 Herd North America Inc. Install advanced robotic manufacturing processes to expand production capacity RM of Springfield $1,000,000 NeuStar Manufacturing Inc. Purchase and install upgraded equipment and an Enterprise Resource Planning System Winnipeg $195,795 VAW Systems Ltd. Purchase and install automated CNC press brake and plasma cutter Winnipeg $ 315,000 Vidir Solutions Install new manufacturing equipment to increase production capacity and efficiency Arborg $1,000,000 TOTAL $4,243,547

Stay Connected



Follow the department on Twitter: @WD_Canada, @ISED_CA

WD Homepage

WD Toll-Free Number: 1-888-338-WEST (9378)

TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired): 1-877-303-3388

IF THERE IS A DISCREPANCY BETWEEN ANY PRINTED VERSION AND THE ELECTRONIC VERSION OF THIS NEWS RELEASE, THE ELECTRONIC VERSION WILL PREVAIL.

SOURCE Western Economic Diversification Canada