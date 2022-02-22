Manitowoc Slips To Loss In Q4; CFO David Antoniuk To Step Down

(RTTNews) - The Manitowoc Company Inc. (MTW), a manufacturer of cranes and lifting solutions, reported a fourth-quarter net loss of $3.6 million or $0.10 per share compared to net income of $1.8 million or $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year. The latest quarter results were unfavorably impacted by a $13.9 million charge due to a legal matter with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Fourth-quarter adjusted net income was $9.4 million or $0.27 per share.

Net sales in the fourth quarter increased 15.7% year-over-year to $497.8 million and were unfavorably impacted from changes in foreign currency exchange rates of $8.5 million.

Fourth-quarter orders increased 21.0% year-over-year to $615.2 million and were unfavorably impacted by $13.0 million, or 2.1%, from changes in foreign currency exchange rates. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.03 per share and revenues of $516.4 million for the fourth quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items for the fourth quarter.

Looking ahead for 2022, the company expects adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $0.65 to $1.35; net sales of about $2.0 billion to $2.2 billion. Wall Street currently is looking for fiscal year 2022 earnings of $1.38 per share on annual revenues of $2.01 billion.

Manitowoc also said that David Antoniuk will step down as Chief Financial Officer effective May 2, 2022, and will be succeeded by Brian Regan. Antoniuk will transition into an advisory role to the CEO until January 2, 2023, at which time he will retire from the company.

Brian Regan, who currently serves as Vice President, Corporate Controller and Principal Accounting Officer, will be promoted to Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, effective May 2, 2022.

Regan has served as Vice President, Corporate Controller and Principal Accounting Officer since November 2018 and has also been responsible for Treasury over the last 12 months. Prior to Manitowoc, Regan served in positions of increasing responsibility at SPX Corporation from 2006 to 2018 where he most recently served as Vice President Finance, Chief Financial Officer of SPX Transformer Solutions. Prior to SPX Corporation Regan served in positions of increasing responsibility at Ernst & Young LLP and Ogilvy & Mather.