Mannatech Declares Third Quarter 2022 Dividend

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MTEX), a global health and wellness company committed to transforming lives to make a better world, announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.20 per share of common stock, payable on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. The dividend demonstrates a commitment to rewarding shareholders and encouraging long-term investment in Mannatech’s common stock.

Alfredo "Al” Bala, President and CEO of Mannatech, said, "Mannatech is fully committed to delivering value to our shareholders.”

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated is committed to transforming lives through the development of high quality integrated health, weight management, fitness and skin care products distributed through its global network of independent associates and members. The company has been operating for more than 25 years with operations in 25 markets^. For more information, visit Mannatech.com.

^ Mannatech operates in China under a cross-border e-commerce platform that is separate from its network marketing model.

