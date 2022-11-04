Mannatech is Reinventing Hydration, Introduces Exclusive Blue Water

Global health and wellness brand Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MTEX) announces its latest innovation today with the launch of Blue Water, a functional drink for both hydration and immune support.*

"In developing Blue Water™ drink, we have invested not only time, but a wealth of thoughtful consideration into the sourcing and crafting,” said Mannatech President & CEO Alfredo "Al” Bala. "We let the science speak, and the excitement we feel — and know our consumers will feel — from the unique offerings of Blue Water is unmistakable. Blue Water is indeed ‘Reinventing Hydration’, and supports the mindfully healthful lifestyle and desire for wellness that Mannatech’s worldwide network of consumers expect.*”

The heart of Blue Water — the water itself — is sustainably sourced from a deep-water volcanic aquifer. The other key ingredient in this functional beverage is 100% pure Aloe vera pulp. Both are sourced from a rare Costa Rican blue zone.

BLUE ZONES

Blue zones are revered and uncommon places on Earth where significant concentrations of people live more than 100 years, and where still more people spend their later years living fuller, healthier lives.

KEY INGREDIENTS

The water’s journey through the aquifer’s underground layers of porous volcanic rock provides a naturally occurring filtration process that offers exceptionally clean water, in support of more fulfilling hydration.*

In its proprietary and certified zero carbon production process, Mannatech adds 100% pure Aloe vera pulp sourced from the same exclusive blue zone. Harvesting and preparation of the succulent leaves is diligently done by hand, protecting the crucial polysaccharides and prebiotics that support the body’s immune system health and optimal hydration.*

Blue Water helps the body’s efforts for deep hydration at the cellular level, and in doing so, offers support for healthy, radiant, luminous skin.* It aids healthy immune function, digestion and a healthy microbiome, with support of nutrient absorption, specifically vitamins C and E.*

PRODUCT FEATURES

Crisp fruit flavor

Vegan friendly

Gluten free

Non-GMO

Zero carbon production

Recyclable bottle

Mannatech is a global network marketing company, offering a family of top-selling and in-demand wellness and healthful lifestyle products. Find information about the company’s products and business opportunity at https://us.mannatech.com, or find more on Facebook: Mannatech | Facebook.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated, is committed to transforming lives through the development of high-quality integrated health, weight management, fitness and skin care products distributed through its global network of independent Associates and members. The company has been operating for more than 29 years with operations in 25 markets†. For more information, visit Mannatech.com.

†Mannatech operates in China under a cross-border e-commerce platform that is separate from its network marketing model.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221104005602/en/