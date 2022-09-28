Mannatech Launches Superfood Greens and Reds at MannaFest 2022

Global health and wellness company Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MTEX) just announced the launch of its new product, Superfood Greens and Reds. It was revealed in front of a live and virtual crowd on September 24, 2022, during the company’s MannaFest Unite 2022 event.

"Mannatech is going beyond market trends by improving upon them. We work to add as much value and benefit as possible in each product we create,” said Mannatech President & CEO Alfredo "Al” Bala. "By combining nutrients from both green and red superfoods, we’ve innovated a new approach to wellness that gives consumers a way to nourish their bodies with 20 phytonutrients from vegetables, fruits, and other plants — all at once. Our mission to provide high-quality wellness solutions is never-ending, and we’re excited to offer another unmatched product, with this one focused on total well-being benefits that help fill nutritional gaps, but also address energy, endurance and helping support healthy cortisol levels. Plus, it actually tastes amazing.”

As few as 6% of Americans eat the recommended five or more servings of fruits and vegetables a day, according to the CDC. Superfood Greens and Reds was created to help fill this nutritional gap. Just one scoop in a glass of water, juice or smoothie is all it takes to provide the body with nutritional building blocks. Offering super-great benefits, Superfood:

Can help increase endurance and energy*

Supports performance and recovery after activity*

Supports healthy cortisol levels*

Helps support metabolism for weight management* †

Supports healthy digestion with prebiotic fiber*

Supports a healthy immune system and fights free radicals with vitamin C*

This 100% plant-based dietary supplement also features a Prebiotic Fiber/Glycan blend including our premium proprietary Aloe to support gut health and total body well-being.* All ingredients were carefully selected through scientific research, and all fruit and vegetable ingredients were naturally sourced. The formula is shelf-stable so that it may deliver potent phytonutrients from nutrient-rich superfoods, anytime, anywhere. With a natural strawberry-kiwi flavor, Superfood Greens and Reds makes it easy to maximize the intake of important phytonutrients most daily diets can’t provide.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated, is committed to transforming lives through the development of high-quality integrated health, weight management, fitness and skin care products distributed through its global network of independent Associates and members. The company has been operating for more than 25 years with operations in 25 markets^. For more information, visit Mannatech.com.

^Mannatech operates in China under a cross-border e-commerce platform that is separate from its network marketing model.

†When taken in conjunction with a reduced calorie diet and exercise.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

