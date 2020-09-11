Manny Pacquiao set to Launch PacPay to Connect Global Influencers, Brands and Fans

SINAGPORE, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Technology startup Pac Technologies Pte Ltd and Remsea Pte Ltd, a fintech remittance firm licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, have forged a strategic partnership to further both companies' initiatives in the fintech space in Asia and beyond.

Pac Technologies, co-founded by boxing world champion Senator Manny Pacquiao, aims to launch PacPay this year. PacPay is a digital payment platform for global influencers, brands and fans, providing users with seamless, faster and safer cross-border prepaid solutions to make payments conveniently. Via PacPay's unique rewards programme, users can connect with their favourite influencers or brands easily, participate in exclusive private events and enjoy 'money-cannot-buy' privileges and experiences.

"My fans have supported me over the past decades since I started my career as a boxer. I certainly hope to have more opportunities to engage with them. Through the unique card programme, my followers will be incentivized with exclusive rewards including complimentary tickets, limited edition autographed merchandises and attractive discounts by merchants around the world," says Sen. Pacquiao.

Despite the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Pac Technologies pushed for the completion of PacPay, gearing up to meet its goal to launch the digital payment platform in the last quarter of the year.

"The global landscape of payments is witnessing unprecedented growth. This is an incredible opportunity for us to enter the regional market. We are excited to work with Remsea to add value and enhance our product range by offering prepaid debit cards to the global fans of Sen. Pacquiao," says Sean Wong, PBM, CEO of Pac Technologies.

During a media conference held at Makati Shangri-La, Manila last year, Sen. Pacquiao revealed his plan to develop PacPay. Fans of the legendary boxer have since indicated strong interest, many of whom have pre-registered for the highly-anticipated card programme.

