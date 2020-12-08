Manor Hardware Acquired By SouthernCarlson

SEATTLE, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Meridian Capital LLC ("Meridian"), a Seattle-based middle market corporate finance and M&A advisory firm is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of one of its clients, Manor Hardware, Inc. ("Manor" or the "Company") by SouthernCarlson, Inc. ("SouthernCarlson"), a division of Kyocera Corporation.

Founded in 1975, Manor evolved from a general hardware supply store into a full-service construction supply and tool repair operation with multiple locations across Washington State. The Company offers a wide breadth of hardware and construction products tailored to support multi-family, single-family, and commercial construction contractors.

Rob Duncan, President of Manor, shared, "Going through a transaction process can be an incredibly daunting effort when you haven't done it before. From beginning to end, the Meridian Capital team served as an exceptional partner to us in helping position Manor to the market and navigate the challenges and uncertainties of the deal. They continually kept our priorities and best interests as their own. I'm excited about this next chapter for Manor and the opportunity it provides for our customers and our employees."

Rob Allen, SouthernCarlson's head of Corporate Development, commented, "The Pacific Northwest is a strategic focus for us, and we look forward to working with Manor's in-house experts to broaden our guaranteed take-off program for multi-family builders across the country."

Brian Murphy, President and Managing Director at Meridian stated, "We're very happy with the outcome for Bob, Rob, and the entire Manor team. Over the past five decades they have built a customer-first business and established a leadership position within the Pacific Northwest. The acquisition represents an exciting outcome for Manor and provides SouthernCarlson with an ideal platform for growth in the region."

This transaction represents continued momentum for Meridian's Diversified Industrials Practice. Other recent transactions include Harbor Wholesale Foods acquisition of a division of Food Services of America, Berg's acquisition by HDT Global, and MetalFx's acquisition by Montage Partners.

