ManpowerGroup Named Platinum Partner of VivaTech 2023

ManpowerGroup joins Amazon as this year's only Platinum Partners

MILWAUKEE, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) has been named a Platinum Partner for Viva Technology 2023, Europe's largest startup and tech event, taking place in Paris, June 14-17.

ManpowerGroup is set to unveil "The New Human Age" lab at this year's event, exploring the intersection of Talent + Tech. The lab will showcase the latest industry-leading HR innovations including the ethical use of artificial intelligence, augmented and virtual reality learning, immersive onboarding and upskilling, Experis Acadamy in the metaverse, blockchain credential sharing, and more.

Additionally, ManpowerGroup will host over 18 startup challenge winners, who will present their solutions related to accelerating the green skills transition, the ethical use of AI in resume selection, empathetic leadership and management upskilling, and culture-building thru data-driven technology.

"This is a step-change moment in how we engage with AI to advance productivity and make our lives easier," said ManpowerGroup Chairman and CEO Jonas Prising. "When human capabilities meet technological innovation – we find ground-breaking solutions for workforce challenges, from skills development to enhancing productivity and making commutes greener. We're excited to unveil the top startups who are designing groundbreaking solutions and to share our latest advancements in AI-enabled learning, job-matching, and more."

In addition to its presence on the exhibition floor, ManpowerGroup will take the main stage as Prising delivers a keynote addressing "The New Human Age" - why tech is the enabler yet people are the future, and how to build skilled future societies in a digital world. Other key ManpowerGroup leaders will also be participating in panels addressing key themes such as artificial intelligence, workforce diversity and inclusion, innovation, and sustainability.

ManpowerGroup will be unveiling its full VivaTech program in the coming weeks.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup® (NYSE: MAN), the leading global workforce solutions company, helps organizations transform in a fast-changing world of work by sourcing, assessing, developing, and managing the talent that enables them to win. We develop innovative solutions for hundreds of thousands of organizations every year, providing them with skilled talent while finding meaningful, sustainable employment for millions of people across a wide range of industries and skills. Our expert family of brands – Manpower, Experis, and Talent Solutions – creates substantially more value for candidates and clients across more than 70 countries and territories and has done so for 75 years. We are recognized consistently for our diversity – as a best place to work for Women, Inclusion, Equality, and Disability, and in 2023 ManpowerGroup was named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the 14th time – all confirming our position as the brand of choice for in-demand talent.

For more information, visit www.manpowergroup.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/manpowergroup-named-platinum-partner-of-vivatech-2023-301793600.html

SOURCE ManpowerGroup