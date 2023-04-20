ManpowerGroup Q1 Profit Down, Below Consensus; Guides Q2 Earnings Below View

(RTTNews) - ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN), a workforce solutions provider, Thursday reported lower profit in the first quarter, that missed analysts' view. The company's second-quarter earnings outlook also came in below consensus estimates.

Profit for the first quarter was $77.8 million or $1.51 per per share, lower than $91.6 million or $1.68 per share in the prior year period.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $1.61 per share, that missed the average estimate of 10 analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $1.63 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenues for the quarter were $4.752 billion, an 8% decrease from last year. The consensus estimate was for $4.81 billion.

Looking forward, the company expects earnings per share in the second quarter to be between $1.58 and $1.68. Analysts see earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter.