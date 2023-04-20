Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
20.04.2023 13:55:31

ManpowerGroup Q1 Profit Down, Below Consensus; Guides Q2 Earnings Below View

(RTTNews) - ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN), a workforce solutions provider, Thursday reported lower profit in the first quarter, that missed analysts' view. The company's second-quarter earnings outlook also came in below consensus estimates.

Profit for the first quarter was $77.8 million or $1.51 per per share, lower than $91.6 million or $1.68 per share in the prior year period.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $1.61 per share, that missed the average estimate of 10 analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $1.63 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenues for the quarter were $4.752 billion, an 8% decrease from last year. The consensus estimate was for $4.81 billion.

Looking forward, the company expects earnings per share in the second quarter to be between $1.58 and $1.68. Analysts see earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Manpower Inc.mehr Nachrichten