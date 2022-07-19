|
ManpowerGroup Q2 Profit Rises 10%; Guides Q3 EPS
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, workforce solutions provider ManpowerGroup, Inc. (MAN) said it expects earnings for the third quarter to be in the range of $2.19 to $2.27, which includes an estimated unfavorable currency impact of $0.29.
The guidance also excludes expected integration costs ranging from $4 million to $6 million.
For the second quarter, the company reported net earnings of $122.2 million or $2.29 per share, higher than $111.6 million or $2.02 per share in the prior-year quarter. Excluding integration costs, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $2.33 per share.
Revenues for the quarter grew 3.8 percent to $5.07 billion from $5.28 billion in the same quarter last year. Revenues were up 5.7 percent in constant currency.
