ManpowerGroup Q3 Profit Surges, Issues Q4 View; Names Becky Frankiewicz CEO; Shares Drop 18%

(RTTNews) - Workforce solutions company ManpowerGroup, Inc. (MAN) on Thursday reported significantly higher profit in its third quarter with increased revenues. The company also issued fourth-quarter outlook.

Separately, ManpowerGroup announced that its board has elected Becky Frankiewicz as chief executive officer, effective January 1, 2027. Frankiewicz, who currently serves as president and chief strategy officer, will also join the board.

She will succeed Jonas Prising, who has led the company since 2014 and will transition to executive chair.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, shares of ManpowerGroup were down 17.55 percent, trading at $42.85, after closing Wednesday's regular session 0.62 percent higher.

In the third quarter, net earnings were $34.1 million, up 89.3 percent from net earnings of $18.0 million a year earlier.

Net earnings per share grew 84.4 percent to $0.71 from $0.38 in the prior year period.

Adjusted earnings per share were $1.01 in the latest quarter.

Revenues for the third quarter were $4.84 billion, a 4.4 percent increase from $4.63 billion in the prior year period. Revenues grew 5.2 percent on a constant currency basis.

Looking ahead for the fourth quarter, the company anticipates earnings per share to be between $1.03 and $1.13.

Jonas Prising, ManpowerGroup Chair & CEO, said, "Looking ahead, the combination of improving demand, strong execution, and continued progress on our transformation positions ManpowerGroup to drive sustainable, profitable growth."

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