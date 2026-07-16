ManpowerGroup Stock Surges 32% After Returning To Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) shares soared 32.57 percent, gaining $12.71 to trade at $51.73 on Thursday, after the workforce solutions provider returned to profitability in the second quarter, driven by higher revenue and a one-time gain from the sale of its Jefferson Wells U.S. business.

The stock opened at $46.78 and traded between $46.79 and $52.19 during the session on the Nasdaq. It has traded in a 52-week range of $25.15 to $52.19. Trading volume reached 2.15 million shares, compared with an average daily volume of 1.09 million shares.

The company reported second-quarter net income of $53.5 million, or $1.13 per share, compared with a net loss of $67.1 million, or $1.44 per share, a year earlier. Results included a positive impact of $0.14 per share related to the Jefferson Wells U.S. sale, strategic transformation program costs, restructuring costs and a discontinued business liquidation charge.