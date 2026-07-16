Manpower Aktie

Manpower für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 881964 / ISIN: US56418H1005

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
16.07.2026 18:11:39

ManpowerGroup Stock Surges 32% After Returning To Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) shares soared 32.57 percent, gaining $12.71 to trade at $51.73 on Thursday, after the workforce solutions provider returned to profitability in the second quarter, driven by higher revenue and a one-time gain from the sale of its Jefferson Wells U.S. business.

The stock opened at $46.78 and traded between $46.79 and $52.19 during the session on the Nasdaq. It has traded in a 52-week range of $25.15 to $52.19. Trading volume reached 2.15 million shares, compared with an average daily volume of 1.09 million shares.

The company reported second-quarter net income of $53.5 million, or $1.13 per share, compared with a net loss of $67.1 million, or $1.44 per share, a year earlier. Results included a positive impact of $0.14 per share related to the Jefferson Wells U.S. sale, strategic transformation program costs, restructuring costs and a discontinued business liquidation charge.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Manpower Inc.

mehr Nachrichten