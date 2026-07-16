ManpowerGroup Turns To Profit In Q2, Issues Q3 View; Stock Climbs

(RTTNews) - Workforce solutions company ManpowerGroup, Inc. (MAN) on Thursday reported a profit for the second quarter, compared to prior year's loss, on one-time sale gain and higher revenues. The firm also issued third-quarter earnings view.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, the shares were gaining around 10.5%, trading at $43.10.

For the third quarter, the company anticipates earnings per share to be between $0.96 and $1.06.

In the second quarter, net earnings were $53.5 million or $1.13 per share, compared to net loss of $67.1 million or $1.44 per share in the prior year period.

The latest results included positive earnings impact of $0.14 per share, reflecting the sale of Jefferson Wells U.S. business, strategic transformation program costs, restructuring costs, and a discontinued business liquidation charge.

Adjusted earnings per share was $0.99.

Revenues from services for the second quarter were $4.869 billion, a 7.5% increase from the prior year's $4.52 billion. Revenues grew 5.8% at constant currency.

The company recorded strong demand in United States, Latin America, APME and in select European countries including Italy, Spain, Poland and Norway

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